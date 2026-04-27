Tatra Textil, Slovakia, Orders A Complete Batt Forming Line From ANDRITZ

GRAZ, Austria — April 24, 2026 — International technology group ANDRITZ has received an order from Tatra Textil s.r.o. to deliver a state-of-the-art batt forming line for its new production facility in Slovakia.

The line will be used to manufacture thermal insulation for applications in the apparel and bedding industries.

This investment will expand Tatra Textil’s production capacity and enable the processing of high-quality insulation materials.

The ANDRITZ batt forming line is designed to achieve a high level of fluffiness and randomization of the fibers. This is made possible by the combination of highly versatile opening and blending technologies, precise dosing of even the smallest blend percentages, and the TT card with integrated ProWin™ technology. The line ensures precise fiber blend properties with a low coefficient of variation.

The batt forming line is tailored to support the processing of Tatra Textil’s G-LOFT® product line for garments as well as sleeping bags under the brand name Carinthia. By delivering a uniform, voluminous, and stable batt structure, the line creates the ideal foundation for this premium application.

The start-up of the line is scheduled for March 2027.

This order is included in ANDRITZ’s order intake for the fourth quarter of 2025. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

Tatra Textil s.r.o., a recently established Slovak subsidiary of the Goldeck Textil Group Austria, specializes in the production of high-loft thermal insulation materials for the apparel and bedding industries. The company focuses on advanced materials for lightweight and high-performance garments.

Posted: April 27, 2026

Source: ANDRITZ AG