ACIMIT: Italian Textile Machinery Heads To Geneva For Index 2026

MILAN— April 23, 2026 — An important delegation of Italian companies will exhibit at the upcoming INDEX 2026, the world’s leading event for the nonwovens sector, taking place from May 19 to 22 in Geneva (Switzerland).

Numerous Italian exhibitors will be present within the Italy Pavilion, organized by the Italian Trade Agency (ICE) and ACIMIT, an exhibition area of over 140 square meters dedicated to the latest innovations proposed by the Italian industry.

The trade fair has always represented the main global showcase for manufacturers of nonwoven machinery. The international market for these technologies is constantly evolving, and Italy continues to play a leading role in the world trade of solutions dedicated to this specific sector.

Despite the challenges of the global market, the Italian export of textile machinery technologies has shown signs of resilience, with performance levels that underscore the competitiveness of our solutions.

“We hope that INDEX 2026 can represent a moment of strong momentum for the sector, confirming the recovery of global demand for innovative machinery,” says the President of ACIMIT, Marco Salvadè.

Over the last few years, global demand has shifted toward technologies capable of combining production cost savings with environmental respect, as also requested by major brands and final consumers. “Today, Italian manufacturers can offer highly customized solutions particularly suitable for making nonwoven production more sustainable,” confirms Salvadè. “In Geneva, Italian manufacturers will present the most recent innovations necessary to make our customers’ production processes more efficient and sustainable.”

Exhibitors at the Italy Pavilion are: A.Piovan S.r.l., Aeris S.r.l., Bettarini & Serafini S.r.l., Bianco S.p.A., Bonino Carding Machines S.r.l., Cubotex S.r.l., M.T.V. S.r.l., Marzoli Machines Textile S.r.l., Monti Antonio S.p.A., Ommi S.r.l., Texera S.r.l., Unitech Industries S.r.l..

The strength of Italian participation is further confirmed by ACIMIT member companies exhibiting at individual stands or through local dealers, including: Cormatex S.r.l., Dell’Orco & Villani S.r.l., Loptex S.r.l., Ramatex Italia S.r.l., Ramina S.r.l..

ACIMIT (Association of Italian Textile Machinery Manufacturers) was founded in 1945 with the primary objective of promoting the Italian textile machinery industry by supporting its activities both in Italy and abroad.

ACIMIT represents an industrial sector comprising approximately 300 companies (employing nearly 13,000 people) that produce machinery with a total value of about €2.1 billion, of which approximately 86% is exported. Creativity, sustainable technology, reliability, and quality are the hallmarks that have made Italian textile machinery a leader worldwide.

Posted: April 27, 2026

Source: The Association of Italian Textile Machinery Manufacturers (ACIMIT)