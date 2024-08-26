American Cord And Webbing (ACW) Names Dan Bugaj Head Of Business Development

WOONSOCKET, RI — August 21, 2024 — American Cord & Webbing Co,. Inc. (ACW), the only U.S. manufacturer and supplier of industrial webbing, plastic buckles, sewn straps, and cord with expertise in military, aerospace, flotation, and industrial markets, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dan Bugaj as Head of Business Development.

In this strategic role, Dan will be instrumental in helping ACW and ACW Plastic Product, Inc. (Dba APP) gain market share, develop innovative products and strategies, and expand into new markets while continuing the company’s significant growth trajectory. Dan will report directly to Susan Lake, ACW’s Director of Sales and Service.

Dan brings over 25 years of experience in industrial textiles and plastics, where he has developed significant global partnerships and provided invaluable support to end users in the automotive, safety, and tactical sectors. Before joining ACW, Dan served as Business Development for a leading distributor of plastic buckles and metal hardware, where he played a key role in expanding their product offerings, including plastic buckles, straps, and webbing.

“We are very excited to have Dan join our team,” said Susan Lake, Director of Sales at ACW. “His extensive experience and proven track record in the industry make him the perfect fit to help drive our business forward.”

“Dan aligns perfectly with our organizations strategic direction and will expedite our long-term growth strategies” said Jordan Krauss President of ACW. “This new hire marks a significant step in ACW’s journey to better position ourselves to navigate the challenges and opportunities of the future.”

Posted: August 26, 2024

Source: American Cord & Webbing Co,. Inc. (ACW)