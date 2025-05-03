Clearbuilt And Beverly Announce Soft Launch Of Innovative MRP Software Solution For The Textile Industry

ATLANTA, GA — May 5, 2025 — Over the past five years, Clearbuilt, a web application developer for over 30 years, has worked with Beverly to develop a new Material Requirements Planning (MRP) Software, designed specifically for the textile manufacturing industry. Beverly is a 45-year-old American textile manufacturer that includes knitting, dyeing, finishing, cutting and sewing operations. The companies are proud to announce the soft launch of their software to the textile industry.

The software streamlines key processes in textile manufacturing, from production to inventory management to sales support. Staying relevant in the textile industry requires flexibility and innovation. The software was developed with this fact in mind. It is supported by highly skilled U.S.-based engineers that are experienced with the challenges within the industry.

“We’re excited to offer this comprehensive MRP solution to textile manufacturers,” said Neal Berry, CEO at Clearbuilt. “Having collaborated closely with Beverly, we’ve built a software package that not only addresses day-to-day manufacturing needs but is also customizable to grow alongside the needs of businesses in this dynamic industry.”

Key Features of the MRP Software:

Real-time Inventory Management: Keep track of raw materials and finished goods for better decision-making.

Raw Material Management: Track waste, project material needs, and place timely supply orders.

Customizable Dashboards: Tailor reports and AI-driven insights to meet your business’s unique needs.

Seamless Integration: Easily integrates with existing systems and workflows for minimal disruption.

Comprehensive Support: Dedicated, U.S.-based engineering support with deep knowledge of textile manufacturing challenges.

Posted: May 3, 2025

Source: Clearbuilt