Apparel Brand True Classic Secures Strategic Investment From 1686 Partners, Accelerating Global Expansion And Category Growth

LOS ANGELES — May 1, 2025 — True Classic, the apparel brand transforming everyday basics into better-fitting, better-feeling essentials, announced today a growth investment from 1686 Partners, the Luxembourg-based firm known for backing purpose-driven lifestyle brands. The investment marks the company’s first institutional funding round.

This milestone positions True Classic to accelerate its evolution from a breakout menswear success into a global, omnichannel brand serving the entire family—expanding into new categories, markets, and retail experiences.

“This is more than a capital raise—it’s rocket fuel for our mission,” said Ben Yahalom, CEO of True Classic. “We started True Classic to solve a simple problem —better basics at a better price—but it’s grown into something much bigger. With 1686 Partners, we’re scaling with purpose and aiming to redefine how apparel brands connect with people around the world.”

Since launching in 2019, True Classic has served over 5 million customers across 190+ countries, becoming one of the fastest-growing apparel brands in the U.S. The brand’s rise has been fueled by a relentless focus on fit, value, and story, blending digital-first performance with community-driven storytelling. This year, True Classic will expand its product offering beyond menswear by launching women’s and kids’ products in H2—meeting the entire family where they live, work, and play. To date, True Classic has donated over $10 million to causes supporting veterans, homelessness, and underserved communities—underscoring its commitment to impact beyond the bottom line.

Beyond capital, 1686 Partners brings a hands-on partnership model and deep operational expertise across supply chain, logistics, and omnichannel retail—key pillars to support True Classic’s continued growth and international expansion.

This investment underscores True Classic’s commitment to meeting customers wherever they are—online, in-store, and globally—while continuing to elevate the standard for modern wardrobe staples.

Moelis & Company served as the exclusive financial advisor to True Classic in connection with the transaction.

Posted: May 2, 2025

Source: True Classic