JEC Group: Pushing The Limits Of Composites For 60 Years

JEC World 2025 is an international trade show for the composites industry that will take place March 4-6, 2025, at the Paris Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre located just outside Paris. It is organized by Paris-based JEC Group, a non-profit entity devoted to promoting composite materials and fostering adoption of the materials.

The 2025 edition of the event marks 60 years of JEC World and organizers are celebrating this milestone under the motto and unifying theme “Pushing the Limits.”

The annual event gathers the entire value chain of composite materials, attracting more than 1,300 exhibitors, 43,500 professional visitors, and participants from 100-plus countries for its 2024 edition. JEC World serves as a global hub for business, networking and innovation in the composites industry.

There is no shortage of ways to get involved and learn about composites, network and connect at JEC World.

Highlights at JEC World 2025 include:

The Exhibition Floor — show-casing cutting-edge innovations for a myriad of composite markets including automotive and road transportation; aerospace; renewable energy; sport, leisure & recreation; and building and civil engineering, among other sectors.

— show-casing cutting-edge innovations for a myriad of composite markets including automotive and road transportation; aerospace; renewable energy; sport, leisure & recreation; and building and civil engineering, among other sectors. Conferences and Panels — JEC hosts its own extensive composites conference program in two rooms over the three days. In addition, SAMPE Global will host a separate one-day conference focused on materials and process engineering led by global experts. JEC World also features “Composites Exchange” sessions highlighting presentations by JEC clients and exhibitors; as well as “Country On Stage” sessions discussing the composites industry in specific countries and regions.

— JEC hosts its own extensive composites conference program in two rooms over the three days. In addition, SAMPE Global will host a separate one-day conference focused on materials and process engineering led by global experts. JEC World also features “Composites Exchange” sessions highlighting presentations by JEC clients and exhibitors; as well as “Country On Stage” sessions discussing the composites industry in specific countries and regions. Innovation Awards — The JEC Composites Innovation Awards will be bestowed on cutting-edge, creative projects featuring composite materials.

— The JEC Composites Innovation Awards will be bestowed on cutting-edge, creative projects featuring composite materials. Startup Booster — a competition open to entrepreneurs, startups, small to medium-sized enterprises and academic spinoffs building innovative projects in the fields of composites and advanced materials.

— a competition open to entrepreneurs, startups, small to medium-sized enterprises and academic spinoffs building innovative projects in the fields of composites and advanced materials. A Live Demo Area — Returning for its second year, these real-time presentations showcase composite parts manufacturing processes.

— Returning for its second year, these real-time presentations showcase composite parts manufacturing processes. Business Meetings — JEC World’s program that connects qualified business partners to facilitate networking and foster partnerships.

This year, JEC also will introduce Investor Day, a day-long event created in partnership with Catalysium and Sesamers, designed for organizations investing in advanced materials and composites.

JEC World places an emphasis on a more sustainable future encouraging the advancement of the nine R’s of circularity — Refuse, Rethink, Reduce, Reuse, Repair, Refurbish, Remanufacture, Repurpose and Recycle. Sustainable themes are central to the event including natural fibers and biobased materials, recycling, and Life Cycle Assessment roadmaps, according to organizers.

Open Times

JEC World 2025 is open March 4-5 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on March 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition, at 6 p.m. on March 5, JEC World will host a networking cocktail party to celebrate its 60th anniversary. Registration is simple with one badge providing access to all JEC World events.

Make plans to join the composites industry in Paris for this “Festival of Composites.”

For more information about JEC World 2025, please visit jec-world.events.

