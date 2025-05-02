The LYCRA Company Names Melissa Riggs As Chief Marketing Officer

WILMINGTON, Del. — May 1, 2025 — The LYCRA Company, a global developer of sustainable and innovative fiber and technology solutions for the apparel and personal care industries, today announced that Melissa Riggs, director of marketing, North America, has been promoted to the role of chief marketing officer (CMO).

Riggs brings more than two decades of brand-building experience in consumer packaged goods and the apparel and footwear industries to her new role, including experience with the GORE-TEX brand. Before joining The LYCRA Company in 2022, Riggs spent 11 years at Molson Coors Beverage Company, specializing in partnership marketing and distributor go-to-market planning.

“I am pleased to recognize exceptional talent from within our organization,” said Gary Smith, The LYCRA Company’s CEO. “Melissa’s promotion reflects the importance we place on building upon our company’s unique marketing capability and the value it brings to our customers.”

As CMO of The LYCRA Company, Riggs oversees the planning, development, and execution of brand and marketing initiatives supporting the company’s business objectives and growth strategies.

“I am honored and excited to lead The LYCRA Company’s marketing organization and work with the global leadership team to help the company achieve its goals,” said Riggs. “For the past three years, I’ve had the privilege of collaborating with an incredibly skilled team. Stepping into the CMO role, I look forward to unlocking new ways to invigorate our ingredient brands, elevate our partners, and make our impact felt throughout the value chain.”

Riggs has a master’s degree from Temple University in Philadelphia and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Rhode Island in Kingston. She is based out of The LYCRA Company’s headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, reporting directly to Smith.

Posted: May 2, 2025

Source: The LYCRA Company