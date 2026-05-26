Cutis Paris Chooses Q-Nova® By Fulgar For Its First “Naya” Lingerie Collection

MILAN — May 26, 2026 — For years, the concept of “nude” in the lingerie world was associated with a single light beige shade, far removed from the true diversity of women’s skin tones. Today, a new generation of brands is redefining this language through a more inclusive, conscious, and contemporary approach, where elegance, comfort, and personal expression coexist without compromise.

Within this context comes CUTIS Paris, a French lingerie brand created with the aim of rethinking the concept of nude through science and inclusivity. The project stems from a study conducted on 100,000 women across Europe, the United Kingdom, and the United States, which made it possible to map different skin tones and translate them into a palette designed to enhance every complexion.

For CUTIS, nude is not a standardized shade, but rather a space for personal expression: the collection’s nuances are designed to adapt to customers’ desires. Women can choose the simplicity of a tone-on-tone effect that naturally blends with the skin, or opt for contrast that enhances their complexion. The first palette includes warm mineral-inspired shades such as Dune, Sienna, and Terracotta, alongside Jais, the essential and timeless black in every lingerie wardrobe. The brand is also actively working on expanding the collection, with the goal of soon offering a palette of five universal nude shades designed to complement all skin tones, from the fairest to the deepest.

The brand’s first collection, “Naya” — a name evoking renewal and freshness — invites women to rediscover nude lingerie through a new, sophisticated, and responsible perspective. For every pieces within the collection, CUTIS chose Q-NOVA® by Fulgar, the regenerated polyamide 6.6 yarn obtained from reclaimed raw materials through a low environmental impact mechanical process. Thanks to its intrinsic softness, lightness, breathability, and moisture-regulating properties, Q-NOVA® helps create garments that behave like a true “second skin,” accompanying women throughout their daily lives with discretion and elegance.

The choice of Q-NOVA® reflects the brand’s commitment to prioritizing high-quality fibers produced responsibly by European companies. The union between Fulgar’s yarn and CUTIS’s 100% French manufacturing gives life to lingerie that combines ethical attention, quality, everyday comfort, and long-lasting durability.

“We wanted to redefine the concept of nude, which for far too long has been associated with a single shade and disconnected from the true diversity of women’s skin tones,” continues Mariatou Traore, founder of the brand, “Our goal is to elevate nude lingerie from a purely functional item to an elegant, full-fledged wardrobe piece in which every woman can see herself, without having to choose between inclusivity, and comfort. Selecting Q-NOVA® by Fulgar for every pieces in our first collection reflects our desire to rely on responsible, high-performance yarns capable of translating this vision into garments that are beautiful, comfortable, and durable at the same time.”

Fulgar also highlights the value of the collaboration: “We are proud to collaborate with a brand like CUTIS, which interprets innovation in an authentic and contemporary way,” comments Daniela Antunes, Marketing Manager at Fulgar. “With Q-NOVA®, we provide a certified and traceable yarn that combines performance, comfort, and environmental responsibility, contributing to the development of increasingly responsible fashion.”

The Naya collection will be available exclusively on the official CUTIS Paris website starting May 27.

Posted: May 26, 2026

Source: Fulgar