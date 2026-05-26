INDEX™26 Nonwovens Exhibition – A Strong Edition In A Challenging Context, Confirming Geneva’s Role As A Global Hub For Innovation In The Nonwovens Sector

GENEVA, Switzerland — May 22, 2026 — INDEX™ 26 Nonwovens Exhibition officially closed its doors today at Palexpo. In a context marked by uncertainty and continued pressure, the 2026 edition of INDEX™ concluded successfully. With a diverse range of 625 exhibiting companies from 44 countries, an important number of visitors, and an expanded international reach, the event confirmed its role as a central hub for innovation and a representative showcase of the nonwovens ecosystem.

Driven by the strong presence of exhibitors, the 2026 edition confirmed the continued relevance of the event. With 11,452 visits, the four-day event brought together a strong mix of global decision-makers and technical experts, who came to explore the sector’s evolution from mass-produced disposable items to high-tech, durable and sustainable solutions. The professional events were well attended, establishing the exhibition as an indispensable meeting place for sharing experience and passion for the industry.

Magali Fakhry Dufresne, Director of INDEX™, noted: “Despite the current geopolitical context, affecting travel conditions and budgets, the industry demonstrated a strong commitment to attend. Participants were keen to meet in person, reconnect with their peers and advance discussions. INDEX™ is a great opportunity for the young generation to discover many innovations all gathered under one roof. Once again, INDEX™ confirmed its role as a key event for the global nonwovens community every three years.”

She adds: “I also would like to thank the industry, and particularly the exhibitors, for their engagement and continued commitment. Exhibitors played a decisive role in the success of the edition, with high-quality, prestigious stands that reflected the strength and ambition of the sector.”

The defining theme of the 2026 edition was the integration of environmental responsibility and technical excellence. Industry representatives demonstrated that sustainability and performance now form a unified mission that permeates the entire value chain. A key focus was the increasing significance of reducing the carbon footprint as the industry’s primary performance indicator. E

xhibitors presented the latest production technologies designed to increase throughput and produce finer fibres. Circular design was a major focus of these developments, with many new materials replacing complex multi-layer structures with recyclable designs made from a single material. Furthermore, the event showcased high-performance protective textiles that meet new safety standards without the use of PFAS.

“The INDEX™26 seminar programme and products presentations showcased developments demonstrating how companies are achieving a competitive edge by going beyond regulatory compliance. It showed that it is vitally important for companies to adapt and be agile to successfully master new market challenges such as the Iranian and other crises”, added Pieter Meijer, Chairman of the INDEX™ Advisory Board.

Networking and immersive experiences

The exhibition offered a consistent experience-oriented approach, as evidenced by the numerous areas dedicated to innovation and technical demonstrations. The event also strengthened its networking dimension, introducing a unique ‘Women’s Networking Breakfast’ to build mentoring networks for the future of the community. The new immersive experience, ‘Nonwovens: In Every Layer of Life’, was well received, offering visitors a deeper understanding of the integral role these materials play in modern society. Over four days, Geneva provided the setting for an exhibition that remains a place of discovery for current and future technologies.

Looking to the future

Murat Dogru, General Manager of EDANA concludes: “INDEX™26 had demonstrated how innovation in the industry is now being driven by global collaboration. The synergy between automated machinery, smart chemistry, and extreme weight reduction has pointed to a promising direction for a more efficient, circular manufacturing landscape. We are already looking forward to INDEX™29 (May 15-18, 2029), to discuss the latest developments.”

Posted: May 26, 2026

Source: Palexpo SA