Cotton Incorporated Releases Report On Cotton’s Potential  In Nonwoven Tissue And Hygiene Products

CARY, N.C. — May 26, 2026 — Cotton Incorporated has released a new report, Cotton in the Nonwoven Tissue & Hygiene Market, to show where cotton can compete in a category driven by demand for comfort, product performance and material transparency.

The report draws on recent global consumer survey findings that link cotton with comfort, softness and quality.* Cotton Incorporated says those perceptions could create opportunities for cotton in nonwoven tissue and hygiene applications as brands reevaluate material choices and product positioning.

“The nonwoven tissue and hygiene category continues to evolve, and this report helps companies evaluate where cotton can fit in future product development,” said Neil Demarse, director of new market development at Cotton Incorporated.

The report reviews market conditions and identifies areas where cotton can add value as companies respond to changing consumer expectations across the category.

It also highlights product attributes relevant to nonwoven applications, including softness, comfort and suitability for products that come into contact with skin, as well as growing industry interest in material sourcing and positioning.

The report identifies innovation opportunities for cotton in engineered nonwoven substrates and other emerging product formats.

The report is available from Cotton Incorporated:

https://cottonworks.com/product-innovation/nonwovens/cotton-in-the-nonwoven-market/

*Cotton Council International & Cotton Incorporated. (2025). Global Lifestyle Monitor™ survey. Global Consumer Insights. n=13,026.

https://www.cottoninc.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/2025_GLM_Consumer_Insights_Global_Download.pdf

Posted: May 26, 2026

Source Cotton Incorporated