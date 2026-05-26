Kruger, Canada, Orders First Nonwovens Line For Sustainable Wipes From ANDRITZ

GRAZ, Austria — May 26, 2026 — International technology group ANDRITZ has received an order from newly established Kruger Nonwovens to deliver a complete Wetlace™ hybrid line for the Wayagamack mill in Trois-Rivières, Quebec, Canada.

With this investment, pulp and paper producer Kruger is preparing to enter the nonwovens market with a new generation of plastic-free, chemical-free materials for sustainable wipes. The line is the first of its kind in Canada and is scheduled to start production in 2028.

The value of the order will not be disclosed. It will be included in ANDRITZ’s order intake for the second quarter of 2026.

This new business activity is fully in line with Kruger’s sustainability strategy and its mission to turn renewable resources into high-quality essentials for everyday life.

“At Kruger Nonwovens, we are deeply committed to operational excellence, sustainable development, and the responsible use of resources. This investment clearly reflects our commitment,” said Mansoor Parvaiz, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Kruger Nonwovens. “ANDRITZ has been a reliable and experienced partner throughout the entire project phase. This close collaboration gives us confidence that ANDRITZ is the right choice to support us in successfully entering a new market.”

ANDRITZ’s scope of supply covers stock preparation, approach flow, an inclined wire former, hydroentanglement with filtration, two through-air dryers, a quality control system, and full engineering along with supervision of erection and commissioning. In addition, ANDRITZ provides targeted operator training programs during the start-up phase and subsequently at ANDRITZ’s technical centers.

Founded in Montréal in 1904, Kruger Inc. is a major provider of tissue products, 100% recycled containerboard, corrugated packaging, pulp and paper products, and renewable energy. The Company is also a leader in paper and paperboard recycling in North America. A privately held family company, Kruger Inc. has 6,000 employees and its facilities are located in Québec, Ontario, British Columbia, and Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as in the States of Tennessee, Maine, New York, Virginia, Kentucky, and Rhode Island.

Posted: May 26, 2026

Source: International technology group ANDRITZ