Syre Announces Partnership With Nike to Scale Circular Polyester

STOCKHOLM, Sweden — November 11, 2025 — Syre, the textile impact company hyperscaling textile-to-textile recycling, today announces a multi-year agreement with leading sports brand NIKE, Inc., marking a milestone towards a circular materials future for the global apparel industry and beyond.

The partnership reflects Nike’s commitment to scaling sustainable innovation and Syre’s mission to accelerate the great textile shift. It will focus on step-by-step integration of Syre’s circular polyester into core Nike performance lines, with the first products expected within the next few years. Syre will be Nike’s lead strategic supplier for textile-to-textile recycled polyester.

The companies share a long-term ambition to expand the use of textile-derived fibers, supporting a closed-loop ecosystem where end-of-life textiles become the feedstock for the next generation of performance gear.

“Our partnership with Syre represents a shift in our materials strategy and how we source,” said Sitora Muzafarova, VP Materials Supply Chain. “Innovation is at the heart of Nike’s DNA and textile-to-textile recycled polyester is essential in our ambition to design and produce breakthrough products that both perform to the highest standards that our athletes expect and are more sustainable at the same time.”

For Syre, the partnership with one of the world’s most iconic brands marks a new chapter in scaling true circularity.

“Having Nike, the global leader in sportswear and innovation, commit to textile-to-textile generated polyester sends a powerful signal to the entire industry. This is not a one-off initiative or capsule collection, this is a moment when circular materials move from concept to commercial reality at scale and wider adoption. It’s a proud day for Syre, and for everyone working to make textile circularity the new normal”, said Dennis Nobelius, CEO Syre.

As Syre ramps up the planning for a global network of recycling plants – with its first large-scale facility intended to start construction in 2027 in Vietnam – this partnership further strengthens the foundation for its global expansion. It also adds significant momentum to Syre’s growing customer lineup, which already includes H&M Group and the Launch Partners – GAP Inc., Houdini Sportswear, and Target – announced earlier this year.

“Together, we are demonstrating how true collaboration and commitment can unlock circularity at scale,” added Dennis Nobelius. “Every new partnership helps accelerate the buildout of regional supply chains – enabling brands, suppliers, and consumers alike to take part in the great textile shift.”

Posted: November 11, 2025

Source: Syre