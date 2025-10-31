Primaloft Reaches New Heights With Ultrapeak™ And A Reinvigorated Innovation Pipeline, Including Six Next-Gen Insulations

LATHAM, N.Y. — October 29, 2025 — Innovation takes its next great leap as PrimaLoft, Inc., the global leader in high-performance, sustainable insulation, today announced a major expansion of its product portfolio, introducing six new products designed to unlock new possibilities in outdoor apparel and accessories.

The cornerstone of the new suite is PrimaLoft® UltraPeak™, the pinnacle of performance insulation, delivering unrivaled warmth, elevated loft and soft feel, resulting in PrimaLoft’s highest-performing insulation to-date. As an innovation company, PrimaLoft also launched its inaugural textile-to-textile recycling technology platform, PrimaLoft® ReRun™, further demonstrating that high-performance insulation and circularity can exist in harmony, without compromise.

Insulation experts since 1984, PrimaLoft has leveraged its decades of fiber know-how to develop PrimaLoft® UltraPeak™. This breakthrough insulation utilizes special architectural fibers to create a unique framework that more efficiently traps heat, resulting in PrimaLoft’s warmest insulation to-date.

In addition to offering unparalleled warmth, PrimaLoft® UltraPeak™ features outstanding loft and resiliency, as well as a soft hand feel, for down-like performance. Staying true to its Relentlessly Responsible ™ mission, PrimaLoft® UltraPeak™ is made with 100% recycled content, and PrimaLoft® P.U.R.E.™ manufacturing technology, which reduces carbon emissions during the production of insulation by 50% or greater, compared to traditional methods.

“The launch of six new product in 2025 is a direct result of the unprecedented momentum we’re experiencing at PrimaLoft, driven by our commitment to enabling outdoor enthusiasts to perform at their peak,” said Anne Cavassa, President and CEO of PrimaLoft. “PrimaLoft® UltraPeak™ is the ultimate expression of this focus. A result of decades of expertise, it’s built to deliver top performance, shaped by our community’s needs, and driven by our commitment to protecting the outdoors.

With the goal to unleash the full potential of people, product and planet together in harmony, PrimaLoft continues to progress its Relentlessly Responsible™ mission with the launch of PrimaLoft® ReRun™. Designed to break the linear model of consumption, PrimaLoft® ReRun™ transforms textile waste into high-performance, sustainable insulation. This new technology platform uses both mechanical and regenerative recycling processes to remake discarded textiles into PrimaLoft® insulation.

The mechanical process uses reclaimed textile waste, shredding and blending with PrimaLoft® fibers to create one-of-a-kind insulation products. The regenerative process breaks down discarded textiles at the molecular level, before remaking the material into insulation that matches PrimaLoft’s industry-leading performance standards. The ReRun™ platform is launching with two initial products: ThermoPlume® PrimaLoft® ReRun™ and Silver PrimaLoft® ReRun™.

While PrimaLoft® UltraPeak™ represents PrimaLoft’s warmest insulation to-date, and PrimaLoft® ReRun™ introduces PrimaLoft’s first textile-to-textile recycling innovation, all six new products represent significant advancements in their respective categories:

PrimaLoft® UltraPeak ™: The pinnacle of performance insulation, delivering unrivaled warmth, elevated loft and a soft feel for all-day comfort.

™: The pinnacle of performance insulation, delivering unrivaled warmth, elevated loft and a soft feel for all-day comfort. ThermoPlume® PrimaLoft® ReRun™: Leveraging a mechanical recycling process that combines shredded textile waste with PrimaLoft® fibers, ThermoPlume® PrimaLoft ReRun™ is a loose-fill insulation blend that results in a flattering, down-like silhouette for versatile styling. It’s composed of 100% recycled content, of which 30% is mechanically recycled, pre-consumer footwear uppers.

Leveraging a mechanical recycling process that combines shredded textile waste with PrimaLoft® fibers, ThermoPlume® PrimaLoft ReRun™ is a loose-fill insulation blend that results in a flattering, down-like silhouette for versatile styling. It’s composed of 100% recycled content, of which 30% is mechanically recycled, pre-consumer footwear uppers. Silver PrimaLoft® ReRun™: Made using a regenerative recycling process to provide uncompromised performance, Silver® PrimaLoft ReRun™ features soft, fine fibers that provide excellent thermal efficiency for lightweight warmth and versatility. It delivers performance on par with best-in-class insulation and is made with 100% recycled content, including 50% regeneratively recycled textiles.

Made using a regenerative recycling process to provide uncompromised performance, Silver® PrimaLoft ReRun™ features soft, fine fibers that provide excellent thermal efficiency for lightweight warmth and versatility. It delivers performance on par with best-in-class insulation and is made with 100% recycled content, including 50% regeneratively recycled textiles. PrimaLoft® ThermaStretch™: With 30% more stretch than comparable insulations and a 98% recovery rate, PrimaLoft® ThermaStretch™ is designed to allow for superior freedom of movement. It enables a wider range of motion during activity, fueling performance throughout any outdoor activity.

With 30% more stretch than comparable insulations and a 98% recovery rate, PrimaLoft® ThermaStretch™ is designed to allow for superior freedom of movement. It enables a wider range of motion during activity, fueling performance throughout any outdoor activity. PrimaLoft® HeatSphere™: PrimaLoft® HeatSphere™ features a reflective layer sandwiched between two pieces of insulation. This layer reflects radiant body heat, providing superior warmth, while keeping the material lightweight.

PrimaLoft® HeatSphere™ features a reflective layer sandwiched between two pieces of insulation. This layer reflects radiant body heat, providing superior warmth, while keeping the material lightweight. PrimaLoft® Rise Sleeping Bag™: Optimized for sleeping bags, PrimaLoft® Rise SB™ combines advanced loft and packability for comfortable rest and recovery.

Steeped in a rich history of innovation and trusted for performance, PrimaLoft products have become essential to the world’s leading outdoor brands and the people who rely on them to experience and protect the outdoors they love. PrimaLoft’s sharpened focus on breakthrough development signals the beginning of a new era of innovation.

Posted: October 31, 2025

Source: PrimaLoft, Inc.