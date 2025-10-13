KARL MAYER: High-Stretch Fabrics From 2-Bar Tricot Machines Upgrade The Comfort And Style Of Classic Clothing Items

OBERTSHAUSEN, Germany — October 9, 2025 — Super stretchy, breathable and quick-drying—this performance means that elastic fabrics from 2-bar tricot machines lead the field when it comes to sportswear, athleisure wear and swimwear. These supple fabrics feel cool and silky against the skin, are super soft to handle and extremely easy to care for. Dense fabrics in particular, manufactured in the high gauge of E44, also offer matchless sun protection. A UV protection factor more than twice as high as that of circular knits with the same weight per unit area is driving increasing demand, especially for outdoor clothing.

The outstanding, functional comfort these fabrics offer is sparking interest in the conventional clothing sector, too: wearers of suits, shirts, dresses and skirts also want the comfort, ease of care and modern style of these engineered smooth warp knits.

An original pleated skirt, which KARL MAYER is highlighting at its booth at ITMA ASIA, showcases the exciting possibilities these textiles offer for classic outfits.

The super-stretch warp knit turns this icon of the feminine wardrobe into a comfortable all-rounder with a sporty touch. The fabric neither creases when worn nor restricts movement—and adds extra pep to the strict pleated design.

In Singapore, this upgraded fashion classic will be presented right next to the new 2-bar tricot machine on which its material was manufactured. During the trade fair, the new machine with its unconventional concept and unbeatable price-performance ratio will be producing a fabric in gauge E 36.

Further garments and fabric samples for inspiration will be on display at the textile show at the KARL MAYER booth A301 in Hall 5 of the Singapore EXPO.

Posted: October 13, 2025

Source: KARL MAYER Verwaltungsgesellschaft SE