Champion Thread Company Announces Poovey Family Scholarship

GASTONIA, N.C. — October 7, 2025 — Champion Thread Company (CTC), a leading manufacturer and supplier of industrial sewing threads, yarns and other sewn products supplies, today announced the Poovey Family Scholarship.

The grant is established in honor of its late founder, Robert “Bob” Lee Poovey III, who dedicated more than half a century to the textile industry. The need-based undergraduate scholarship will benefit students pursuing a degree at the Wilson College of Textiles at North Carolina State University, the globally recognized leader in textile education, research, and industry innovation.

Four Poovey family members are alumni of NC State University, including Robert L. Poovey (1935), Robert L. Poovey III (1963), Matt Poovey (2001) and his wife Melissa Poovey (2000). As part of the Wilson School of Textiles’ 125th anniversary celebration in 2024, the scholarship is funded by a permanent endowment to advance the industry’s pipeline of talent.

Champion Thread CEO Matt Poovey announced, “This scholarship is more than a recognition—it’s a reflection of my father’s lifelong devotion to the textile industry and his unwavering pride in the Wolfpack. He believed deeply in the transformative power of education, excellence, and service. His passion for textiles was matched by a quiet generosity—he had a gift for recognizing when someone just needed a helping hand and he offered it freely, without fanfare. Whether mentoring young professionals or offering encouragement at just the right moment, he believed in helping others rise. This scholarship carries that spirit forward, empowering future students to pursue their goals with courage, diligence, and the values that shaped his life and legacy.”

Bob Poovey grew up in the textile industry and studied textiles at NC State. During his time at the then-School of Textiles, he was an active member of the ROTC. He later served in the United States Army and worked at NASA. After working with several companies related to sewing thread, he leveraged his extensive knowledge of the textile industry to found Champion Thread Company in 1979. With nearly 50 years in business, Bob’s dedication to innovation has enabled Champion Thread to maintain an entrepreneurial spirit, adapting to an ever-changing world of textiles.

“The Wilson College is honored to recognize the Poovey family—a multigenerational Wolfpack family and a pillar of our industry,” noted David Hinks, Dean, Wilson College of Textiles. The new scholarship the family has established in memory of Bob Poovey, founder of Champion Thread Company, reflects a legacy of excellence, a commitment to the future, and epitomizes our Wilson for Life philosophy. Just as the Poovey family approaches 50 years in business, this gift ensures that the next generation of textile leaders will have the support they need to innovate, grow, and carry forward the values that have defined both their company and the Wilson College.”

Posted: October 7, 2025

Source: Champion Thread Company (CTC)