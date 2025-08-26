Urban Outfitters Launches Second Iteration Of On Rotation With Levi’s®

PHILADELPHIA — August 25, 2025 — Urban Outfitters is proud to introduce the second season of On Rotation, its immersive and ever-evolving in-store experience spotlighting Gen Z’s favorite brands. This time, UO teams up with Levi’s® to create a one-of-a-kind denim destination that blends Levi’s® iconic styles with UO’s distinct point of view. On Rotation: Levi’s® lands online and in five Urban Outfitters locations nationwide August 22 through September 30.

This partnership builds on UO’s approach to experiential retail, creating spaces that spark inspiration and invite customers to explore fresh perspectives in fashion, culture, and style. Infused with the energy of a vintage flea market, the concept brings together the latest Levi’s®, including 501® 90s, 501 Curve, Baggy Dad, Super Baggy Barrel, and Low Loose for her, and 578™ Baggy and 568™ Loose Straight for him. The collection includes a selected mix of vintage finds, including highly sought-after paper tag jeans and jackets curated by Levi’s and the UO’s Vintage & ReMade teams.

“Urban Outfitters has always been rooted in discovery, and our On Rotation installation with Levi’s takes that to the next level,” said Cyntia Leo, Head of Brand Marketing at Urban Outfitters. “We’ve built a space that feels uniquely UO and gives our community an immersive destination they can’t get anywhere else.”

The launch will kick off with a flagship event in Austin, Texas, on August 23, transforming the store and courtyard into a lively, denim-fueled market complete with Levi’s® Tailor Shop customization, local vintage vendor pop-ups, live music, and bites from a favorite neighborhood spot. The experience will also roll out to Walnut Creek, Las Vegas, New York City (Broadway), and Miami Beach, where each store will host its own version of the On Rotation buildout with community-driven activations and locally inspired storytelling.

“Our customers have always loved denim that feels both timeless and fresh, and Levi’s On Rotation delivers just that,” said Marybeth Cahill, chief merchandising officer. “From classic 501s to rare archival pieces, the assortment offers the full spectrum — all curated through the distinct Urban Outfitters point of view.”

On Rotation, newly launched in May 2025 with Nike, delivers what today’s customer wants, an experience that is fun, engaging, and rooted in discovery. Built to evolve with each featured brand, the platform pairs curated products with immersive storytelling and design.

Posted: August 26, 2025

Source: Urban Outfitters