Leadership Evolution At COBMEX® Reflects Long-Term Vision: Jon Edberg Appointed President And Chief Operating Officer

TORONTO, Canada — August 18, 2025 — COBMEX® Apparel Inc., a global knitwear designer and manufacturer for the uniform industry, has announced a key leadership transition that strengthens its executive structure and supports the company’s continued focus on growth, customer-driven solutions, and strategic partnerships.

Effective immediately, Jon Edberg has been appointed President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of COBMEX®, succeeding Founder and President Phil Newman, who will now assume the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

In his new role, Edberg will oversee day-to-day operations and lead initiatives aligned with COBMEX®’s long-term strategy, product development, and enhanced customer engagement. As CEO, Newman will continue to provide strategic counsel, strengthen global partnerships, and uphold the founding values that have guided COBMEX® since 1998.

“This transition reflects the confidence I have in Jon and the direction we’re heading as a company,” said Newman. “COBMEX® has always been about people, our team, our partners, and the professionals who wear our garments. With Jon as President, I know our culture, relationships, and commitment to excellence will remain in good hands.”

“I’m honoured to step into this role,” said Edberg. “COBMEX® has always stood for integrity, reliability, and quality, principles that will continue to guide us. I look forward to working alongside Phil and our exceptional team as we continue to serve our partners with purpose, innovation, and passion.”

“This is a natural evolution in our leadership,” Newman added. “Jon has played a central role in our success. His deep knowledge of the uniform industry, strong relationships, and values- driven commitment make him the right person to guide COBMEX® into its next chapter.”

Edberg, who previously served as Executive Vice President, brings decades of experience in the uniform and apparel industry. He currently serves on the Executive Committee of the NAUMD (Network Association of Uniform Manufacturers & Distributors), underscoring his leadership within the industry.

During his tenure, he has played a key role in COBMEX®’s expansion across North America and internationally, while helping to optimize supply chain operations and strengthen distributor relationships.

“COBMEX® embodies more than knitwear, we stand for trust, excellence, and long-term relationships,” said Edberg. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve as President and to continue working with our incredible team and partners to elevate what we do, every day.”

This milestone reinforces COBMEX®’s commitment to consistency in leadership, values, and execution. As the company evolves, customers and partners can count on the same high standards and personalized support that have defined COBMEX® for over 25 years.

COBMEX® Apparel Inc., founded in 1998, is a global high-performance knitwear designer and manufacturer for the uniform industry. Renowned for innovation, durability, and responsible practices, COBMEX® serves public safety, transportation, hospitality, retail, and government sectors. We empower distributors and program managers with consistent, reliable uniform solutions. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, COBMEX® operates with dedicated teams in the U.S., UK, and Mexico

Posted: August 18, 2025

Source: COBMEX® Apparel Inc.