Athletic Footwear, Sportswear, And Lifestyle Brand Diadora USA Appoints John Moloznik As Director Of Sales To Accelerate Growth Across American Markets

CAERANO DI SAN MARCO, TREVISO, Italy— July 31, 2025 — Diadora USA is proud to announce the appointment of John Moloznik as its new Director of Sales. With a distinguished track record in sales leadership, business development, and market expansion, Mr. Moloznik will be pivotal in driving Diadora’s sales strategy and deepening relationships with key wholesale partners across the United States.

Moloznik brings over a decade of high-impact experience in the sporting goods industry, most notably from his senior leadership roles at Fleet Feet, where he led strategic sales growth initiatives, executed successful omnichannel strategies, and spearheaded the opening of over 100 retail stores nationwide. In his new role, Moloznik will oversee Diadora’s sales organization, with a focus on developing robust go-to-market strategies, fostering high-value relationships, and strengthening Diadora’s presence across all categories, with a strong focus on run specialty.

“We are delighted to welcome John to the Diadora family,” said Bryan Poerner, President and CEO of Diadora USA. “His exceptional track record at Fleet Feet and his holistic approach to sales and business development will be invaluable as we expand our reach, build deeper wholesale partnerships, and serve more athletes and consumers nationwide.”

“I am honored to join Diadora at such an exciting time in the company’s journey,” said Moloznik. “I look forward to building on Diadora’s incredible brand story and current momentum to drive growth with our valued partners, and connecting with consumers who appreciate incredible products.”

Posted: August 1, 2025

Source: Diadora