Mimaki To Exhibit At Texworld Paris With Its Next Generation Textile Printing Solution, TRAPIS

AMSTERDAM — July17, 2025 — Mimaki Europe, a manufacturer of inkjet printing and cutting technologies, announces its participation in Texworld Paris, taking place from 15th-17th September at Parc des Expositions de Paris-Le Bourget (Halls 2-4). The company will demonstrate TRAPIS (Transfer Pigment System) alongside real-life customer use cases at its booth (Hall 3, Stand O204). Situated within Avantex Paris, part of Texworld Paris, this dedicated area highlights companies committed to reducing pollution and promoting circularity in the textile and fashion industry, so to create the fashion of the future.

Launched last year, Mimaki’s TRAPIS solution offers printers a simple two-step process, consisting of an inkjet printer and a high-pressure calender. Significantly reducing wastewater by approximately 90% compared to conventional digital dyeing methods and cutting carbon emissions by up to 92%, TRAPIS allows manufacturers, designers or retailers to create vibrant textiles easily and sustainably. Ideal for on-demand printing for fashion and interior décor applications, it can print on a wide range of fabrics, including natural and synthetic fibres.

Martial Granet, Branch Manager France & Maghreb, Mimaki Europe, comments, “Texworld Paris provides an invaluable platform to showcase our accessible and sustainable TRAPIS solution directly to thousands of global textile professionals. Continuing the momentum of the TRAPIS roadshow in June, which generated strong interest from fashion brands, we’re excited to see how it is received here by visitors.”

Ahead of Texworld Paris, Mimaki will also showcase TRAPIS at Texworld New York (22nd to 24th July), giving US-based textile professionals the opportunity to experience this innovative and sustainable printing technology firsthand (Hall 3B, Stand F10).

Posted: July 17, 2025

Source: Mimaki Europe B.V.