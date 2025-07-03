KARL MAYER Names Axel Wintermeyer New President Of Warp Knitting Business Unit

OBERTSHAUSEN, Germany — July 2, 2025 — KARL MAYER’s Warp Knitting Business Unit is working flat out to prepare for ITMA ASIA + CITME 2025 in Singapore. The most important division of the renowned industry player will be presenting itself at the key textile machinery trade fair under new leadership.

The new man at the helm is Axel Wintermeyer, an experienced manager from KARL MAYER’s own ranks who has been with the company for 29 years.

From the very beginning, the qualified textile engineer with additional business training and an international background has helped to shape the company’s success.

At his first post, in machinery sales for the Asia-Pacific market, he successfully established entry into the new machinery business in India. In addition, in Korea he increased the market share of weft insertion warp knitting machines from KARL MAYER Malimo from 50% to 95% competing against the most important German competitor at that time.

Six years later, in 2002, he took over as Vice President Sales at the KARL MAYER Chemnitz subsidiary and left a big impression there too. The market share of composite machines rose from 10% to 50% by 2013, also comparing with KARL MAYER’s main German competitor at that time.

From 2014 to 2020, Axel Wintermeyer headed the spare parts business of the Warp Knitting Business Unit, which he developed from a marginal business into an important cornerstone of the company’s success. He also introduced a spare parts web shop with an SAP connection, thereby increasing the benefits for customers.

Most recently, Axel Wintermeyer had the establishment of the CARE SOLUTIONS division as the next level of after-sales support on the agenda by 2026. This initiative is intended to further improve customer loyalty and strengthen KARL MAYER’s competitive position.

The track record of the new President of KARL MAYER’s Warp Knitting Business Unit is therefore impressive and makes us look forward to the activities with which he will advance his current area of responsibility.

Axel Wintermeyer is looking forward to ITMA ASIA + CITME 2025 to engage in intensive dialogue with visitors at the KARL MAYER stand A 301 in Hall 5 of the Singapore EXPO.

Posted: July 3, 2025

Source: KARL MAYER