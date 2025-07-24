BELLA+CANVAS Debuts The Washed Collection: A New Standard In Garment-Dyed Apparel

LOS ANGELES, CA — July 23, 2025 — BELLA+CANVAS, the industry leader in premium blank apparel, is proud to announce the launch of its 2025 Washed Collection — a vintage-inspired line of garment-dyed essentials that redefine the meaning of everyday wear.

The Washed Collection is a bold step forward in garment dye innovation, delivering unmatched individuality in every piece. Crafted from 100% ring-spun cotton (18 singles, 6.5 oz), these short-sleeve and long-sleeve tees offer the kind of broken-in feel usually found only in your favorite old band tee. With a nostalgic color palette spanning 28 rich, washed hues, no two garments are exactly alike — each is a one-of-one.

“You thought you knew garment dye, but you haven’t seen it like this,” says the BELLA+CANVAS creative team. “This collection is all about texture, tone, and the timeless appeal of perfectly imperfect dyeing.”

Designed for creators, retailers, and consumers alike, the Washed Collection is print-ready and built for comfort, perfect for screen printers, fashion brands, or anyone wanting to make a bold-yet-effortless statement.

Collection Highlights:

100% Ring-spun cotton

Available in Unisex Heavyweight Garment Dye Tee (Style 4810GD) and Unisex Heavyweight Garment Dye Long Sleeve Tee (Style 4851GD)

28 Washed Color Options

Vintage-inspired design with modern durability

Each piece is uniquely dyed — no two are alike

This is more than a drop — it’s a response to the growing trend towards craftsmanship, individuality, and iconic style from day one.

The BELLA+CANVAS Washed Collection is available now. To explore the collection and see campaign assets, visit: https://www.bellacanvas.com/washed-collection

Posted: July 24, 2025

Source: BELLA+CANVAS