Fashion For Good And Arvind Limited Launch Future Forward Factories India: Embedding Innovation In Manufacturing

AMSTERDAM — June 3, 2025 — Fashion for Good and Arvind Limited today announced the launch of Future Forward Factories, an ambitious initiative with two interconnected components: developing a comprehensive blueprint for sustainable textile manufacturing and constructing a groundbreaking physical facility that brings these innovations to life, with expected 93% reduction in GHG emissions compared to conventional manufacturing operations.This initiative focuses on transforming Tier 2 factories – the backbone of the supply chain – into operations that are both environmentally responsible and economically viable.

The initiative delivers an open-source, modular blueprint for sustainable tier-2 textile manufacturing that can be adopted industry-wide, while simultaneously building a first-of-its-kind physical facility that demonstrates these principles in action. This physical implementation represents a significant investment in bringing innovations

from concept to reality, putting “money on the ground” to prove the commercial and environmental viability of these approaches.

Anchor partner Arvind’s new proposed physical facility to be developed in Gujarat (India) for cotton woven and knit will achieve up to 93% reduction in GHG emissions compared to conventional manufacturing operations. This pioneering facility is projected to save roughly 60 litres of water per kg of fabric while operating as the industry’s first near net-zero textile production centre. Along with potential impact savings, the blueprint will also focus on maximising the commercial feasibility of a Future Forward Factory, and assessing and developing subsidies, grants and incentives to close the viability gap. The physical facility implementation would be subject to viability gap funding support from the Industry stakeholders to make some of the leading innovations financially viable.

“We are at a critical moment in the fashion industry’s journey towards sustainability. With Future Forward Factories, we are taking decisive action to catalyse transformation through both knowledge-sharing and practical implementation,” said

Katrin Ley, Managing Director of Fashion for Good. “By developing a blueprint and working with Arvind to build an actual facility that addresses the challenges of Tier 2 manufacturing – where 52% of the industry’s CO2 emissions and almost all water and chemical usage occurs – we can demonstrate real-world solutions that drive systemic change.

The blueprint incorporates strategies to achieve multiple environmental and social

objectives:

Near net-zero operations through renewable energy integration andadvanced process technologies

Water Reduction by minimising fresh water usage and incorporatingwaterless technologies for processes like printing

ZDHC level 3 compliance for chemicals, with potential reductions in thequantity of chemistry required due to innovative processes

Improvement in wastewater quality through novel treatment approaches,leading to a lower requirement for wastewater treatment

Developing a framework to enable a Just Transition that ensures workerwell-being as factories adopt climate-friendly technologies.

“We are excited to join forces with Fashion for Good to drive this transformative initiative,” said Punit Lalbhai, Vice Chairman of Arvind Limited. “As a leader in the textile sector, Arvind is committed to pioneering sustainable manufacturing

practices. By both developing a blueprint and constructing an innovative facility, we will demonstrate how these technologies can be implemented at scale to address the textile industry’s biggest environmental challenges.”

The initiative is already backed by a strong network of committed catalytic funders; Laudes Foundation, Apparel Impact Institute, and IDH, and on-ground partners; Bluwin, Wazir Advisors, Grant Thornton Bharat and Sattva Consulting, who are collaborating to deliver actionable insights and practical solutions.

Future Forward Factories is launching at the Global Fashion Summit 2025 to socialise both the blueprint development and facility construction aspects of the initiative. The open-source blueprint is scheduled for public release in September 2025, providing the industry with a practical roadmap.

Beyond this facility, Future Forward Factories extends an open call to other suppliers to partner with Fashion for Good in developing further blueprints tailored to a range of manufacturing setups, expanding the industry’s collective ability to scale innovative practices.

For more information about Future Forward Factories, please visit the Fashion for Good website. https://www.fashionforgood.com/case-study/future-forward-factories/

Posted: June 3, 2025

Source: Fashion for Good