Circulose Launches CIRCULOSE® Forward To Accelerate Adoption In Fashion Supply Chains

STOCKHOLM — June 24, 2025 — As part of its mission to evolve from a pulp producer to a full solution provider, Circulose is taking a bold step toward scaling circular solutions in the fashion industry with the launch of CIRCULOSE® Forward — a platform of practical tools that help brands seamlessly integrate CIRCULOSE into their supply chains and products.

Launching into the public sphere with the solutions-driven non-profit Canopy, the CIRCULOSE Forward platform includes the CIRCULOSE Material Library, featuring CIRCULOSE Forward Priced Materials, the CIRCULOSE Forward Price Calculator and the updated CIRCULOSE Supplier Network.

“Scaling up next-gen materials is not straightforward. To enable adoption at scale and at pace, we need to make integration into brands’ supply chains seamless. CIRCULOSE Forward is a key initiative to make that happen,” said Jonatan Janmark, CEO of Circulose.

“We’re proud to support partner with Circulose’s on the launch of CIRCULOSE Forward,” said Nicole Rycroft, founder and executive director of Canopy. “This platform provides practical, scalable solutions that align with both climate science and market needs. It’s the kind of innovation that helps the industry leave deforestation in the past and move decisively toward a resilient, low-carbon, Next-Gen future.”

The CIRCULOSE® Forward Material Library

As the first rollout within this initiative, Circulose is unveiling the CIRCULOSE Material Library, a digital showcase of commercially available materials made with CIRCULOSE. It includes a curated selection of fabrics and yarns that highlight the beauty, performance, and versatility of CIRCULOSE.

The CIRCULOSE® Forward Priced Materials

A selection of these materials qualify as CIRCULOSE Forward Priced Materials, meaning they follow our CIRCULOSE Forward Price Logic — a logic grounded in the principle that there should be no unwarranted price amplification through the value chain steps.

The CIRCULOSE® Forward Price Calculator

The CIRCULOSE Forward Price Calculator is a tool that leverages this logic and helps brands estimate the expected cost impact at material or garment level of adopting CIRCULOSE.

The CIRCULOSE® Supplier Network

The CIRCULOSE Supplier Network (CSN) is a group of supply-chain partners that are experienced in producing materials made with CIRCULOSE and are committed to support a smooth and efficient shift from virgin fibers to CIRCULOSE.

The CIRCULOSE Forward platform is still under development, but a preview is available now on the Circulose website.

“This is just the beginning,” said Jonatan Janmark, CEO of Circulose. “CIRCULOSE Forward will continue to grow, giving our partners access to a robust portfolio of tools that make circularity not a distant vision — but a reality today.”

Explore the preview of the CIRCULOSE Forward platform circulo.se/en/circulose-forward/ including our first curated set CIRCULOSE Forward Priced Materials. Connect with us to make circularity at scale a reality.

Posted: June 24, 2025

Source: Circulose