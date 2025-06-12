All-In-One Textile Sourcing Platform

Collocated events — Texworld NYC, Apparel Sourcing NYC, Home Textiles Sourcing NYC and Printsource — will bring the best in fabric, apparel, home textiles and design to the Javits Center this July.

TW Special Report

Texworld New York City (NYC) will return to the Javits Center in New York City July 23-25, 2025. The global textile and fabric sourcing event, held biannually in New York City and organized by Atlanta-based Messe Frankfurt Ltd., will be collocated with sister shows Apparel Sourcing New York City and Home Textiles Sourcing New York City, forming a comprehensive shopping platform for those looking for fabrics, apparel and home and other soft goods. As an additional draw for visitors, Printsource @ Texworld, a surface and textile design show, will run concurrently at the Javits Center in partnership with Texworld NYC.

Texworld NYC exhibitors showcase the latest in fabrics from basics up to unique fiber blends, innovative fabric structures and on-trend color palettes.

Apparel Sourcing NYC, a joint venture between Messe Frankfurt and China-based Sub-Council of Textile Industry, China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT-Tex), focuses on finished apparel, contract manufacturing and private label development. Suppliers specializing in ready-to-wear collections for men, women and children will exhibit their latest apparel and accessories.

Home Textiles Sourcing NYC highlights new fabrics and products for home collections to manufacturers, retailers, jobbers, converters, contract specifiers and designers.

Trend forecasts also are at the heart of Texworld NYC. This year’s Trend Theme showcase and presentation is curated by New York City-based trend agency DONEGAR |TOBE. A deep dive into the emerging trends and innovative fabrics will be presented during a Textile Talk. Participants may also take the guided Explore the Floor Tour to view up close the curated trend segments on the exhibit floor.

Texworld NYC also offers seminars, panel discussions and workshops for attendees. Led by industry experts, topics will cover sustainable fabric sourcing and emerging trends as well as innovations in the textile industry.

As with other Messe Frankfurt trade shows, the NYC events will explore sustainability under the “Econogy” label. Accordingly, a new feature at the summer edition is Dead-stock, an area dedicated to showcasing upcycled materials and circular fashion solutions. According to Messe Frankfurt, deadstock fabrics currently are one of the most in-demand fabric categories for U.S. buyers.

The shows are open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, July 23-24; and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, July 25.

For those interested in sourcing on the West Coast this summer, Messe Frankfurt also will present Texworld Los Angeles and Apparel Sourcing Los Angeles at the California Market Center, Los Angeles, July 29-31, 2025. Printsource @ Texworld LA will also collocate in partnership with Texworld LA.

For more information about the shows and to register, visit texworld-usa.us.messefrankfurt.com, home-textiles-sourcing.us.messefrankfurt.com, printsourcenewyork.com and texworld-la.us.messefrankfurt.com.

2025 Quarterly Issue II