Texworld Apparel Sourcing Paris: The Global Offering For Fashion Brands, September 15 – 17, 2025

PARIS — May 19, 2025 — Texworld Apparel Sourcing Paris will take place from September 15-17, 2025, in Halls 2, 3 and 4 of the Paris-Le-Bourget Exhibition Center. Texworld Paris, Apparel Sourcing Paris, along with their dedicated sectors Avantex and Leatherworld, will showcase the global offering for fashion brands— from ready-to-wear to luxury.

Between 1,200 and 1,300 exhibitors expected in Paris in September

Returning this September for the autumn edition, Apparel Sourcing & Texworld Paris and their key sectors Avantex and Leatherworld have chosen these dates to better align with buyers’ calendars.

The event will follow the same layout as the February edition, whose dynamism was hailed by both manufacturers and fashion buyers. Halls 2, 3, and 4 will hence welcome nearly 1,300 exhibitors, in line with the target set by the Messe Frankfurt France teams. Major textile-producing countries have already confirmed their participation: weavers and manufacturers from China, India, Türkiye, South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong will be present in Paris this September. Their willingness to

attend once again highlights the central role of European markets in a global ecosystem disrupted by ongoing US-China trade tensions. Central European garment manufacturers are also showing considerable interest in this edition.

Countries such as Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Ukraine are expected to make significant appearance at Apparel Sourcing Paris, with real know-how and remarkable levels of quality.

Organized by universe, with an Initiatives by Texworld zone

In terms of layout, Avantex will be located in Hall 2, alongside trend forums, conference, and service areas. As in February, thematic “universes” will be featured, focused on women’s clothing and activewear collections, to create synergies between raw materials and finished products and to enhance the sourcing experience for visitors.

Leatherworld will be in Hall 4, next to the Denim area, bridging Texworld and Apparel Sourcing to maintain proximity between materials and finished products. The Initiatives by Texworld zone, located at the entrance of Hall 4, will

highlight the specific expertise of certain countries such as Türkiye which will present a trend area featuring its top weavers, and India which will showcase the remarkable work of its embroiderers.

Eco-Responsability and innovation spotlighted at Avantex

The area dedicated to technologies and service solutions for a more efficient, transparent, circular, and eco-friendly fashion industry will focus this year on sustainability initiatives and the sourcing of sustainable raw materials.

Avantex will host the exclusive unveiling of results from the Herewear European project run by TCBL, a partner of Messe Frankfurt France. This program explores the potential for a European market based on locally made textiles using bio-based, locally sourced materials. Keynotes, roundtables, exhibitions, and workshops will be organized around these themes.

The final of the 8th edition of the Avantex Fashion Pitch will be held in partnership with IFA Paris fashion school and Texpertise Network, the global textile fair network of Messe Frankfurt. The jury will include:

Carol Hilsum (Venture capital advisor & LP – Fashion Tech Consultant & Mentor) ;

Yoobin Jung (Ventures Associate Plug and Play Tech Center) ;

Jayne Simone Estève Curé (Fashion & Luxury Expert & Mentor) ;

Élodie Lemaire Nowinski (Associate Professor & Researcher – France / US / UK).

Posted: May 20, 2025

Source: Messe Frankfurt France