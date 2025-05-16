Sheep Inc. Launches 100% Merino Wool Swimshorts: A Material Innovation In Motion — Natural Performance Without The Plastic

LONDON — May 16, 2025 — Sheep Inc., the natural fibre specialists and pioneers of carbon-negative design, announce the launch of their latest breakthrough: The Merino Swimshorts — crafted entirely from Reda Active 100% ZQ-certified Merino wool, with a Yarnaway™ biodegradable lining that leaves no trace, no microplastics, and no compromises. This is swimwear, reimagined.

A New Wave In Natural Performance

Two years of research, trials, and fine-tuning have led to a world-first: swimshorts made entirely from fully traceable natural fibres — engineered for performance and built to return to the earth. At the core: ZQ-certified Merino wool, sourced from ethical, regenerative farms in New Zealand. A naturally odour-resistant, temperature-regulating, quick-drying fibre that moves with the body — whether in water, on sand, or out to lunch. Merino’s technical properties, long championed in activewear, now find their place by the pool.

Inside: a biodegradable Yarnaway™ lining, developed to decompose completely in marine and soil environments. Unlike traditional synthetic mesh linings, this leaves zero microplastic residue, offering peak comfort without planetary cost.

This Isn’t Sustainable. This Is Restorative.

Sheep Inc.’s design philosophy is simple: natural fibres, future-first thinking. These swimshorts are built with zero shortcuts, and a commitment to regenerative sourcing — from fibre to finish. Each pair is fully traceable, with a woven in Connected Dot™ linking you to the journey of your swimshorts: the farm, the fibre, the makers. Transparency, built in.

Why Merino? Why Now?

Because natural fibres outperform synthetics — when sourced and engineered correctly. Merino wool doesn’t cling, overheat, or retain odours. It breathes. It stretches. It dries quickly. It’s swimwear that works with your body, not against it.

And crucially, it’s made to return to the earth — not pollute it.

A Category-Breaking Garment

In a market saturated with petroleum-based synthetics, Sheep Inc.’s Merino Swimshorts stand apart as a first-of-its-kind, natural alternative. Every detail — from the biodegradable lining to the Merino fibre — is proof that innovation doesn’t need to come at a cost to the planet.

Natural Innovation, Refined

“These swimshorts are a material rethink,” says Sheep Inc. co-founder Edzard van der Wyck. “We wanted to prove that swimwear didn’t have to be plastic to perform. So we worked with the best natural materials on Earth, and the best people who knew how to shape them.”

PRODUCT DETAILS

Main Fabric: 100% Reda Active ZQ-certified Merino Wool

Lining: 100% Yarnaway™ Biodegradable Lining

Sourcing: Fully regenerative, traceable Merino farms

Made in: Portugal

Traceability: NFC-embedded Connected Dot™

Available: May, 2025 in 4 Men’s designs

RRP: 190gbp

Posted: May 16, 2025

Source: Sheep Inc.