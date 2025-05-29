Functional Fabric Fair And Future Fabrics Expo Announce Partnership For Summer 2025 New York Edition

NORWALK, CT — May 29, 2025 — Functional Fabric Fair powered by PERFORMANCE DAYS® is pleased to announce a new partnership with the Future Fabrics Expo (FFE). This strategic collaboration brings together two leading global platforms with a unified mission: to spotlight innovation in functional textiles, accelerate sustainable solutions and inspire progress across the textile industry.

This partnership will debut in the United States during the Summer 2025 edition of Functional Fabric Fair, held July 21–23 at the Javits Center in New York City. This year’s event will kick off with the new Day 0 Sustainability Workshop on Monday, July 21, ahead of the exhibition hall opening on July 22–23.

Future Fabrics Expo will have a dedicated space near the Functional Fabric Fair exhibition hall showcasing its Innovation Hub: a curated selection of innovative and next gen materials. In addition, FFE will contribute to the education program with a presentation during the Expert Talks series.

This collaboration marks the beginning of an ongoing international initiative. The partnership officially launches at Future Fabrics Expo, 24-25 June 2025 in London, UK, where PERFORMANCE DAYS and Functional Fabric Fair will sponsor FFE’s Innovation Hub. Later in the year, FFE will partner in curating companies and products with the Innovation Hub at Functional Fabric Fair Portland and will be featured at additional PERFORMANCE DAYS events in Munich and Shanghai, broadening the reach for all.

“Future Fabrics Expo has long been a global leader in responsible material innovation, bringing together true innovators, chemists and visionaries,” said Steve McCullough, Event Vice President. “We’re proud to provide a new platform for their work in New York and Portland. As demand for sustainable, performance-driven materials continues to rise, we’re creating stronger, more inclusive events that foster meaningful connections and drive real impact across the supply chain.”

Nina Marenzi, Founder and CEO of The Sustainable Angle and Future Fabrics Expo, added, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Functional Fabric Fair and PERFORMANCE DAYS. This partnership allows FFE to reach new audiences and expand our presence globally. It also reflects our commitment to supporting nature-positive, decarbonized supply chains through innovation. Together, we aim to make sustainable materials more accessible and actionable for fashion and textile professionals worldwide.”

Registration is free and now open for verified industry professionals, including designers, product developers, buyers, media and students in the outdoor, fashion and lifestyle sectors.

Posted: May 29, 2025

Source: Functional Fabric Fair powered by PERFORMANCE DAYS® – RX Global