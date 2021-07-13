Livinguard Launches Apparel Line Employing Odor-Neutralizing Tech With Ability to Kill Bacteria

SAN JOSE, Calif. — July 7, 2021 — Livinguard, the company that developed protective face masks with COVID-19-deactivating properties, announced today it is launching a line of odor-neutralizing t-shirts and polos in the United States employing its groundbreaking hygiene technology. This launch, putting these innovative, durable products into the hands of workers, travelers and others looking for comfortable clothing that remains odorless and hygienic over extended use and infrequent laundering, comes as a new study performed by Hohenstein Labs confirms that Livinguard’s Technology can kill bacteria at >7 log10 rate (99.99999%).

Livinguard’s proven ability to increase bacteria elimination at this scale is a watershed development in the hygiene and textile industry sector. And the odor-neutralizing properties of Livinguard t-shirts and polos are a boon to outdoor enthusiasts and weekend warriors, and uniquely suited for use by the textile industry in the manufacture of uniforms such as those used in restaurants and industry.

Made with patented non-leaching formulations that capture and kill odor-causing bacteria, the shirts can be worn multiple times before laundering, staying protected and smelling fresh longer while saving energy and water.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of hygiene technology in protecting the health of people across the world, and we continue to adapt our Livinguard Technology to new consumer products, including shirts with permanent antiviral and bacteria-fighting properties,” said Sanjeev Swamy, Livinguard’s founder and CEO. “Over the past year, the world at large has learned what we at Livinguard have always known — we must commit to embracing hygiene innovation in products we use in all aspects of our daily lives, from the clothing we wear and the linens we use, to the carpets we install and the protective products our frontline workers continue to rely on.”

“The recent findings by Hohenstein Labs reaffirms our position as an innovator in the hygiene space,” Swamy said. “Our bacteria-killing properties can save lives and have a significant impact in real-world applications.”

The principle underlying the Livinguard Technology is the deactivation of microbes including bacteria and viruses. The technology applies a positive charge at the molecular level to textile surfaces, making them more powerful than the negative charge of microbes. Therefore, microbes are deactivated when they encounter textiles treated with Livinguard Technology.

Textiles treated with Livinguard Technology have also been proven to deactivate viruses, including SARS-CoV-2* (the virus that causes COVID-19) by researchers at the Freie Universität Berlin and the University of Arizona. Furthermore, Livinguard Technology is safe for humans and the environment.

Livinguard continues to advance its technology through its own consumer products, as well as through strategic partnerships with governments, retailers, transit companies, food packaging businesses and hospitals around the world. Leveraging the turn-key Livinguard Technology, companies can transform their products with antiviral and bacteria-killing hygienic surfaces.

