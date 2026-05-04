The LYCRA Company Strengthens Sustainability Leadership, Appoints Alistair Williamson As VP Of Product Sustainability

WILMINGTON, Del. — April 30, 2026 — The LYCRA Company has appointed longtime executive Alistair Williamson as vice president of product sustainability, reaffirming its commitment to developing sustainable solutions for apparel and personal care products. In this role, he will guide the company’s next chapter of sustainability strategy and oversee all initiatives aimed at reducing environmental impact across products, operations, and innovation platforms.

Williamson has four decades of experience in textile fibers and apparel, having held commercial, sales, and marketing leadership roles across EMEA, North America, and South Asia. Before joining the predecessor of The LYCRA Company in 2007, Williamson worked for two nylon spinners.

“Alistair’s expertise will drive our sustainability agenda and support our customers’ evolving requirements,” said Doug Kelliher, executive vice president, product. “His leadership will ensure we continue delivering high‑performance solutions with greater transparency and lower environmental impact.”

In recent years, The LYCRA Company has achieved several key sustainability milestones. These include launching Renewable LYCRA® fiber with 70 percent plant-based content, introducing products made from recycled materials, and obtaining third-party certifications to promote transparency and traceability across the value chain.

“I’m honored to step into this role as our industry continues to shift toward more sustainable, transparent practices,” said Williamson. “I am committed to advancing sustainability as a shared priority across the organization, partnering closely with industry stakeholders, and driving meaningful, lasting outcomes.”

Posted: May 4, 2026

Source: The LYCRA Company