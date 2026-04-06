Thermore Appoints Don Reichelt To North American Sales Team

MILAN, Italy— April 7, 2026 — Thermore, an Italian manufacturing firm and supplier of sustainable synthetic insulation, has appointed Don Reichelt as North American Sales Representative, supporting the company’s continued growth across the U.S. market.

Reichelt brings experience across the outdoor and endurance sports industries, combining a background in sales and marketing with deep ties to the performance community. He is the founder of Colorado-based Rocky Peak Marketing and has worked closely with brands in the outdoor, run, and active lifestyle spaces.

In addition to his professional experience, Reichelt is an accomplished ultra-endurance athlete, including a U.S. 24-hour National Championship title and multiple ultra-distance records. His firsthand experience in performance environments brings added credibility to his work with apparel brands and product teams.

“Don’s experience across both the business and performance sides of the industry makes him an incredible addition to the Thermore team,” said Patrizio Siniscalchi, CEO of Thermore. “His understanding of the market and close connection to the outdoor community will support our continued growth in North America.”

In his new role, Reichelt will focus on expanding Thermore’s relationships with North American apparel partners and supporting the integration of Thermore insulation technologies into product lines.

“I’m excited to work closely with Thermore’s brand partners and help expand the company’s presence in North America,” said Reichelt. “There’s a real opportunity to continue growing awareness around the performance and innovation behind Thermore’s insulation.”

Headquartered in Milan and founded in 1972, Thermore specializes in the development of thermal insulation for apparel and partners with leading brands across the outdoor, sport, and fashion markets.

Posted: April 6, 2026

Source: Thermore