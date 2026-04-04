Americhem Launches nDryve™: PFAS-Free In-Melt Technology Platform For Functional Fibers

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — April 1, 2026 — Americhem, Inc., a global polymer solutions provider, today announced the launch of nDryve™, a PFAS-free, in-melt surface-modifying technology platform designed to deliver durable multi-fluid repellency against alcohol and other low-surface-energy fluids in fiber systems.

As global regulations accelerate the phase-out of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), manufacturers are under increasing pressure to maintain barrier performance without fluorinated chemistries. nDryve™ was developed to address this shift, offering a PFAS-free, in-melt alternative to conventional surface applied treatments.

Engineered for Performance Without PFAS

Often referred to as “forever chemicals,” PFAS have come under heightened regulatory scrutiny due to their persistence and potential environmental and health impacts. nDryve™ integrates directly into the polymer during melt processing, embedding surface-modifying functionality within the fiber matrix rather than relying on removable finishes.

By engineering performance at the material level, the technology:

Reduces wash-off risk

Eliminates reliance on secondary finishing steps

Supports consistent performance across the product lifecycle

The result is durable multi-fluid repellency and stain resistance engineered in the fiber structure.

“Evolving global PFAS regulations are reshaping how manufacturers evaluate barrier and surface performance technologies,” said Matt Miklos, Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Marketing at Americhem. “nDryve™ provides a PFAS-free pathway that aligns performance with emerging regulatory expectations.”

Designed for High-Performance Fiber Applications

nDryve™ is implemented through application-specific formulations optimized for polyolefin and engineering fiber systems, including PP, PET and PA6. It is suited for demanding applications such as medical fibers, apparel, face masks, hygiene materials, textiles, carpet and industrial protective fabrics—where durability, safety and regulatory longevity are critical.

By integrating functionality during melt processing, manufacturers can streamline production while reducing dependence on post-treatment chemistries.

“The industry is moving toward integrated, material-level performance solutions,” Miklos added. “With nDryve™, we support that transition by combining functional performance with PFAS-free design.”

Posted: April 4, 2026

Source: Americhem