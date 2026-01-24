Yongrong Holding Group: Barmag Honored As Gold Partner

REMSCHEID, Germany / FUZHOU, China — January 22, 2026 — At this year’s supplier conference held by polyamide yarn manufacturer Yongrong on January 17, Barmag was honored with the Gold Partner Award. The company presents the award to suppliers who make a significant contribution to the sustainable growth and success of the group.

The Yongrong Holding Group’s supplier conference 2025 took place in Fuzhou, China, under the motto “Shaping the future together with a focus on value.” As a long-standing strategic supplier, Barmag was invited and represented by Hou Xiaoguang, Head of Barmag China, and Felix Chau, Head of Sales China.

Barmag and the Yongrong Group have maintained a partnership-based business relationship since 2004, which has developed from a strategic to a value-adding collaboration over more than two decades. In the field of polyamide yarn production, the Yongrong Group is now one of Barmag’s most important customers worldwide.

While the company initially used mainly standard equipment from Barmag, the focus is now on customized, innovative solutions that have been jointly developed and continuously optimized. High-quality, cutting-edge technology from Barmag, combined with the Yongrong Group’s forward-looking strategy, has contributed significantly to the successful development of both partners.

In the future, both partners intend to further intensify their cooperation. The focus will be on developing environmentally friendly and intelligent production processes for the nylon industry, as well as a new model for a high-quality and sustainable industry.

Posted: January 24, 2026

Source: Swiss Oerlikon Group