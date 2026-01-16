Standard Fiber Appoints Two Longstanding Leaders As Presidents

HENDERSON, Nev. — January 16, 2026 — Global home textiles supplier Standard Fiber has promoted two long-tenured leaders to president roles, reflecting the company’s evolution and continued commitment to customer partnership.

Stepping into the role of president of wholesale, Pankaj Rawat, a 13-year veteran of Standard Fiber, brings deep industry expertise and a proven track record of execution and customer-focused leadership.

Johnson Kao, who has been with Standard Fiber for 14 years and previously co-led the company’s Shanghai sourcing operations, now serves as president of the company’s U.S.-based manufacturing business. Kao will be based in Las Vegas where the company has its headquarters and flagship pillow and pet bed filling operations.

“These promotions will sharpen leadership focus across the organization,” said Kao. “Pankaj and I have worked side by side for more than a decade, and this structure allows us to move faster while building a stronger foundation for the future of the business.”

Rawat emphasized execution and continuity, adding, “This company has always succeeded by investing in its people and delivering for customers. Johnson and I share a deep understanding of our customers, and this will allow us to operate with greater focus.”

Standard Fiber will be at Las Vegas Market in showroom B1301, January 24-28.

Since 1998, Standard Fiber has been delivering the innovative and exciting comfort products at unmatched value. A US-based company supported by a global manufacturing footprint, Standard Fiber services over 160 customers worldwide. Standard Fiber’s team of experts across its offices in the US, China, India, and Europe are dedicated to developing and manufacturing an inspiring range of home textiles products. The company proudly owns and operates two US manufacturing facilities that enhance the ability to meet the needs of its growing customer base.

Posted: January 16, 2026

Source: Standard Fiber