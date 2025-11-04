Nuyarn® Appoints Wool Textile Industry Veteran Monica Ebert As Vice President, Sales North America

New Zealand — November 4, 2025 — Nuyarn® technologies has appointed Monica Ebert as vice president of Sales North America to spearhead strategic product partnerships and business development. This appointment underscores Nuyarn’s expansion across the premium apparel, footwear, and accessories sectors.

A veteran of the textile and outdoor industries, Ebert has a 10+ year track record of success in global sales and partnership strategy. She is a recognized expert in specialized wool technologies, having held impactful business development and leadership positions at Woolmark and Core Merino (BKB). Her deep expertise spans performance fiber technologies, sustainability, and driving international brand collaboration in the apparel sector.

“We are delighted to welcome Monica to the team,” said Andy Wynne, CEO of Nuyarn. “Monica’s proven ability to execute complex partnership strategies, coupled with her deep understanding of wool, will be instrumental in scaling Nuyarn’s presence and driving strategic growth”

Ebert’s role will be integral to the current roster of world-leading performance apparel and footwear brands like Ibex, Black Diamond, KUIU, Artilect, HOKA, and Allbirds as well as select military special forces across the world all depend on Nuyarn for meeting the needs of their customers who prize natural fibers, durability, performance and sustainability.

“Nuyarn changes the rules of what wool can do. Faster drying, stronger, softer, and built for movement. As a runner, I feel that difference with every mile. I’m energized to help bring Nuyarn’s story to athletes and adventurers who demand more from their gear. Joining Nuyarn isn’t just a new chapter for me. It’s an opportunity to help change how the world experiences wool,” Ebert said.

Posted: November 4, 2025

Source: Nuyarn®