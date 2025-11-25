Institut für Textiltechnik (ITA): Full-Term Meeting Of The Industry Research Group Polymer Recycling

AACHEN, Germany — November 7, 2025 — Another successful year in our Industry Research Group Polymer Recycling is over.

We are proud to work with great industry partners to tackle the exciting challenges of textile recycling. Last week, we met at the ITA Institute for Textile Technology at RWTH Aachen University for the final meeting of the current project year. Together, we presented and reviewed the project results and set the course for the coming year in focused and productive discussions about enabling textile recycling. Here’s to another year full of new opportunities, effective collaborations and exciting projects. Let’s continue to drive change in 2026!

A huge thank you to our project partners for the great teamwork and shared passion for this important topic!

BASF;

Bekaert;

EREMA Engineering Recycling Maschinen und Anlagen Ges.m.b.H.;

Fibrant;

REMONDIS Recycling;

Technip Energies;

Oerlikon Barmag; and

STADLER Group.

The Industry Research Group (IRG) Polymer Recycling is an ongoing cooperation project between companies interested in the field of textile recycling, ITA Technologietransfer GmbH and the ITA Institut für Textiltechnik of RWTH Aachen University.

The aim is to systematically address technological, economic and strategic issues along the entire textile recycling value chain and to create a strong network to tackle the challenges.

Posted: November 25, 2025

Source: Institut für Textiltechnik (ITA) of RWTH Aachen University