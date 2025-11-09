BOKSER Textiles Launches Vermilion Sheeting Collection, Bringing Carbon-Neutral, Microplastic-Reducing Innovation To Hotels Fall 2025

MINNEAPOLIS — November 6, 2025 — BOKSER Textiles, a premier supplier of high-performance hospitality textiles, is taking a major step into sustainable bedding with the launch of its Vermilion Sheeting Collection. This new line, blending 52% Polyester infused with CiCLO ® technology and 48% Modal, provides hotels with an advanced solution to two of the biggest challenges in hospitality: reducing carbon emissions and tackling microplastic fiber pollution —tiny plastic particles that can enter waterways from washing fabrics.

Why This Matters for Hospitality

Hotels face unique sustainability pressures: constant laundry, high occupancy, and increasing guest expectations for eco-conscious practices. The Vermilion Sheeting Collection enables hotels to deliver the quality guests expect while taking meaningful steps to reduce environmental impact. Through carbon-neutral manufacturing and CiCLO technology, BOKSER is cutting carbon emissions and microplastic pollution. The Vermilion Collection lets hospitality brands deliver sustainable sheeting—without sacrificing comfort, cost or durability.

Responsible Manufacturing: Built on a Carbon-Neutral Foundation

The Vermilion Collection is finished in certified CarbonNeutral® facilities, certified by Climate Impact Partners. For roughly every one million sheets produced, these facilities reduce an estimated 528 tons of carbon emissions. In addition, nearly 1.9 million gallons of water is saved through a zero liquid discharge system that prevents industrial wastewater from entering the environment.( EPA calculations ). BOKSER will also introduce additional sheeting collections finished in these same carbon-neutral facilities, further expanding their commitment to responsible manufacturing.

CiCLO Technology: Reducing Microplastic Pollution

Hotels’ frequent commercial laundering makes them especially prone to microplastic fiber pollution, which can range from 500 to 367,000 microfibers per liter of wastewater[1]. Vermilion’s polyester fibers incorporate CiCLO technology, accelerating the biodegradation of synthetic fibers. This ensures that fibers biodegrade at rates comparable to those of natural fibers like wool, preventing them from persisting in the environment for centuries.

“This launch is a blueprint for the hospitality industry,” said Ed Guzek, CEO of BOKSER. “With CiCLO technology and our certified carbon-neutral facilities, our customers with carbon and plastic reduction goals now have sheeting options that help achieve both.”

A Scalable, Industry-Wide Solution

“Our partnership with BOKSER brings CiCLO technology’s innovation to scale,” said Cheryl Smyre, vice president of Parkdale Advanced Materials. “Integrating best-in-class responsible manufacturing with CiCLO technology accelerates the environmental impact achievable, allowing hotels to now make a more meaningful difference at scale.”

Source:

[1] Posacka, Anna M. and Ross, Peter S. Tackling Microfiber Pollution Through Science, Policy and Innovation: A Framework for Canadian Leadership (November 2024). Ocean Diagnostics and Raincoast Conservation Foundation.

Posted: November 9, 2025

Source: CiCLO® Technology / Advanced Materials, LLC (IAM)