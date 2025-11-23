Altri Orders Key White Liquor Plant And Fiberline Equipment From ANDRITZ

VIENNA, Austria — November 17, 2025 — International technology group ANDRITZ has received an order to supply state-of-the-art white liquor plant technologies and modernize the fiberline at Altri’s Biotek pulp mill in Vila Velha de Ródão, Portugal.

With this investment, Altri will increase both the operational efficiency and self-sufficiency of the mill.

The scope of supply, on EPC (Engineering, Procurement, Construction) basis, includes:

New lime kiln with a capacity of 250 t/d of burned lime, designed for potential future capacity upgrade

New lime mud filter with auxiliary equipment

Green liquor clarifier upgrade

Process modification for fiberline including equipment and engineering

The start-up of the new equipment in Altri’s Biotek mill is scheduled for the third quarter of 2026. This order demonstrates the excellent business relationship between Altri and ANDRITZ.

The value of the order will not be disclosed. It is included in ANDRITZ’s order intake for the first quarter of 2025.

Altri is a Portuguese producer of cellulosic fibers. The company operates three pulp mills that produce fibers for several types of paper and dissolving pulp for the production of textiles.

Posted: November 23, 2025

Source: ANDRITZ GROUP