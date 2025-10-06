UHMWPE Fibres – FET’s Game Changer For The Biomedical Market

LEEDS, UK — October 6, 2025 — Fibre Extrusion Technology Ltd (FET) is launching the FET-500 Series of gel spinning systems in a move that could revolutionise the research and development of UHMWPE fibres.

Fibre Extrusion Technology Ltd (FET) of Leeds, UK, has built a reputation in medical fibre extrusion technology and innovations, designing and delivering high-performance equipment for a range of precursor medical products, including bespoke extrusion systems for the production of both resorbable and non-absorbable sutures. FET’s equipment supports small-scale, adaptable production and rapid new product development.

In recent years, there has been a growing demand for R&D of UHMWPE fibres. These fibres are prized in many industries due to their extraordinary properties. However, current production processes are complex and focused on the large-scale output of existing fibre grades. This rigid supply chain has stifled innovation in this untapped product market.

The FET-500 gel spinning systems will address this gap in the market. The FET-500 enables a flexible and consistent process, able to produce quality fibres with less than 100 grams of polymer, while avoiding the harsh processing chemicals that were historically associated with gel spinning. The key to unlocking this lab and pilot scale flexibility is the use of supercritical carbon dioxide as a green solvent in a patent-pending process.

Gel spinning starts with extrusion, but the additional washing and drawing technology to produce finished yarn is critical to the overall performance characteristics. An example of the wide range of features and benefits can be shown in the Washing process, with Patent Pending technology using Supercritical Carbon Dioxide:

Extract carrier oil without using toxic, environmentally harmful chemicals such as Hexane and DCM.

CO2 is green, cheap, abundant, and significantly safer to work with

CO2 efficiently dissolves carrier oils without affecting the polymer yarn

Reduced operational costs

9-Vast reduction in solvent use (CO2 vs Hexane/DCM)

Comprehensive oil recovery and recycling

Zero solvent waste is generated, unlike the hexane route

Compact and efficient batch washing system

Recipe controlled plug and play technology

Scalable and adjustable to customer needs

Carrier oil is recovered and fed back to the extrusion process

80% reduction in factory footprint vs hexane route

FET’s Fibre Development Centre is critical to the inception and success of the FET-500. Having this facility located in Leeds where the manufacturing takes place allows FET to offer a gateway to de-risk, develop and demonstrate the system’s capabilities. FET houses a full demonstration line of the FET-500 to allow customers, existing and new, to visit and experience the system operating from start to finish. We can also aid in developing new products and operating parameters through R&D trials, giving you the confidence and knowledge to transfer a new product offering onto a production line.

Posted: October 6, 2025

Source: Fibre Extrusion Technology Ltd (FET)