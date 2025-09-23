CiCLO® Technology Takes Home ‘Behind The Seams Award’ For Innovation And Leadership In Tackling Microplastic Pollution

GASTONIA, N.C. — September 19, 2025 — Intrinsic Advanced Materials (IAM) announced that the Home Fashion Products Association (HFPA) has recognized CiCLO® Technology with the 2025 Home Excellence Behind the Seams Award. This honor underscores the company’s commitment to addressing one of the textile industry’s fastest-rising concerns: microplastic pollution caused by the shedding of synthetic textiles. The Behind the Seams Award recognizes a supplier partner who has made an exceptional impact on the textile industry through innovation, meaningful partnerships, integrity, and leadership that drives positive change.

“We are honored and grateful for the recognition from such a prestigious organization,” said Andrea Ferris, CEO and co-founder of IAM and co-inventor of CiCLO technology. “HFPA’s mission to advance the growth of the global home fashion product industry by setting standards for excellence is vital to the health of our industry; for CiCLO technology to receive the Behind the Seams Award is tremendous validation for what we set out to achieve when developing it.”

Research from the Ocean Conservancy indicates that each year, an estimated 6.5 million metric tons of microplastic pollution are released globally from textiles. CiCLO technology addresses this challenge by enabling synthetics to break down more like natural fibers, such as wool, rather than persisting in the environment. Seamlessly integrated into existing supply chains, it gives brands and retailers a practical way to lessen their environmental impact while maintaining performance, durability and recyclability.

The award also highlights the scientists and entrepreneurs who turned a complex problem into a practical solution. Their work bridges advanced materials science with fashion, home, and performance textiles, giving brands a way to differentiate while staying ahead of evolving expectations, from regulatory discussions on microplastics to corporate commitments to circularity.

The recognition comes as CiCLO technology gains traction in new markets and partnerships with global brands. The team is also active in raising consumer awareness about microplastic fiber pollution and sharing knowledge across the textile supply chain. By working directly with manufacturers, brands and retailers, CiCLO technology helps the industry take practical steps toward reducing environmental impact.

Posted: September 23, 2025

Source: Parkdale Mills Inc.