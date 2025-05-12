Ascend Begins Production Of High-Purity Acrylonitrile

HOUSTON — May 12, 2025 — Ascend Performance Materials announced today the production of high-purity acrylonitrile at its Chocolate Bayou plant in Alvin, Texas, after the installation and commissioning of new purification equipment.

“We’re excited to provide our high-purity acrylonitrile into new end-markets and support technologies that drive innovation and sustainability,” said Alex Mihut, vice president of performance chemicals at Ascend. “This advancement not only strengthens our product portfolio but also reinforces our commitment to delivering essential materials that meet the evolving needs of our customers and the industry.”

Acrylonitrile is used to make a variety of polymers and synthetic rubbers. High-purity acrylonitrile has applications in aerospace, renewable energy technologies and healthcare. Ascend’s equipment was funded in part through a contract with the U.S. government to ensure the supply of vital raw materials for the domestic production of nitrile rubber gloves.

“This is a significant milestone in this site’s 63-year history,” said Scott Van Wagener, senior site director of the Chocolate Bayou plant. “We continue to invest in technologies that grow our site and support our customers’ growth.”

Besides high-purity acrylonitrile, Ascend will further expand capabilities in Chocolate Bayou to include acetonitrile production. Acetonitrile is primarily used in the manufacturing of pharmaceuticals.

Posted: May 12, 2025

Source: Ascend Performance Materials