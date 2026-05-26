Innovative Collaborations, Fashion-Focused Exhibitors Shape Intertextile Shenzhen’s International Zone

SHENZHEN, China — May 21, 2026 — Intertextile Shenzhen 2026 has secured key academic and association partnerships, set to reveal textile innovation in abundance at the fair’s debut Future Horizons Forum and Innovation Studio display area. The theme will extend across the show floor, with exhibitors from 11 countries and regions gathering from 9 – 11 June at the Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center in Futian.

Alongside a host of domestic exhibitors, with those from South China relishing the prospect of a platform closer to home, the fair’s International Zone will welcome the Japan Zone and standalone exhibitors from across Asia, Europe, and the Americas. Industry advancement, especially relating to AI and sustainability, will be one of the major points for discussion at the upcoming fair.

Shenzhen recently became China’s largest manufacturing and exporting city, solidifying its lead in AI and start-up cultivation[1], and Intertextile Shenzhen Apparel Fabrics 2026 has adjusted its positioning to better reflect the city’s innovative edge. This is perhaps most evident at its fringe programme, where two new initiatives will increase the fair’s impact on industry advancement.

The Future Horizons Forum will take place on 9 June, with three dedicated sessions providing garment manufacturers, textile suppliers, and designers with valuable insights set to drive future textile growth. Leading tertiary institutions from the Greater Bay Area will moderate each discussion:

• Session 1: Navigating the Next Wave of Textile Innovation, by Wuyi University

• Session 2: Shaping a Sustainable Textile Future, by the Technological and Higher Education Institute of Hong Kong (THEi)

• Session 3: Unlocking the Applications of AI in the Fashion & Textile Industry, by the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU)

Alongside other Asian organisations, these same institutions will also play significant roles at the fair’s debut Innovation Studio, an integrated display area showcasing the sustainable materials, cutting-edge processes, and digital technology at the forefront of the apparel textile sector. Featured collaborators include:

• Asia International Hemp Federation (AIHF): AIHF will present the evolving identity of hemp as both a sustainable luxury textile and a high-performance industrial material, moving beyond fibre to the functional frontier and unveiling hemp’s potential to drive sustainability.

• Mint Studio: developed by the School of Fashion and Textiles at PolyU, this innovative fashion networking platform will feature garments from Hong Kong designers at the fair, set to foster new business opportunities and further bridge the gap between rising talents, industry leaders and global buyers.

• Technological and Higher Education Institute of Hong Kong (THEi): THEi will reveal how it integrates world-class fashion technology with deep cultural narratives to create sustainable solutions – without compromising aesthetic or structural excellence.

• Wuyi University: the Jiangmen-based university will showcase the transformation of raw materials into fabric, highlighting to global buyers the precision and technology that goes into certain fabrics before they become garments.

Japan Zone’s highlighted exhibitors a key draw for visitors

With Intertextile Shenzhen’s innovation-focused fringe programme set to generate added buzz, the fair’s exhibitors – hailing from China, Hong Kong, France, India, Italy, Japan, Korea, Vietnam and more – are preparing to win new business in between sourcing seasons. Those in the Japan Zone will feature a range of advanced, in-vogue fabrics that appeal to domestic and international buyers alike:

Kirari Co Ltd: Kirari offers high-end fashion fabrics across all categories, available in a wide range of varieties and colours, with stocked inventory and no MOQ. Made from renewable cupro fibre, its fabrics incorporate two advanced Japanese finishing technologies – pleating and fibrillation – resulting in a unique texture and exceptional skin-friendly comfort. • Shibaya Co Ltd: Shibaya uses natural materials like cotton, linen, and wool to produce high-quality, eco-friendly, and functional fabrics. For its highlighted product Sunny Dry, skilled artisans employ traditional sun-drying and hand-dyeing without any mechanical tension. This preserves the fabric’s natural texture, giving it a soft, rich feel and a unique, layered look. • Sunwell Co Ltd: Sunwell has over 2,000 fabrics in stock, with raw materials including cotton, linen, rayon, nylon, and polyester. The company’s featured product is a lightweight voile made from a cotton-polyester blend. It has a delicate, slightly sheer texture, smooth feel, and clean surface achieved through high-twist yarns.

Intertextile Shenzhen Apparel Fabrics is a business-friendly platform for unveiling new trends, innovative models, and dynamic forces shaping the industry. By showcasing pioneering case studies and comprehensive solutions for industry advancement, the fair enables stakeholders to discover and adopt successful new models and technologies through engaging displays, seminars, and themed forums.

Held concurrently with Yarn Expo Shenzhen and PH Value, the fair is organised by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd; Messe Frankfurt (Shenzhen) Co Ltd; the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT; and the China Textile Information Center.

[1] Shenzhen dethrones Shanghai, Beijing as China’s top industrial powerhouse, mayor boasts, February 2026, SCMP,

https://www.scmp.com/economy/china-economy/article/3344481/shenzhen-dethrones-shanghai-beijing-chinas-top-industrial-powerhouse-mayor-boasts

Posted: May 26, 2026

Source: Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd