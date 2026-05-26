Standard Textile Announces Leadership Appointments For North America Healthcare And Hospitality Sales

CINCINNATI, Ohio — May 18, 2026 — Standard Textile Co., Inc., a global leader in healthcare and hospitality textiles, has announced the promotions of Adam Frankel to Vice President, North America Healthcare Sales, and Matt Vacca to Vice President, North America Hospitality Sales.

Frankel has been with Standard Textile for more than 16 years, serving in a variety of progressively responsible roles across healthcare sales.

Throughout his tenure, he has contributed significantly to healthcare sales growth, including playing a key leadership role in launching the company’s Scrubin Uniforms® partnership and other strategic partnerships.

Vacca brings more than 20 years of experience in the laundry and textile industry.

Since joining Standard Textile in 2016, he has contributed to growth across the business through a range of sales and leadership roles serving the healthcare and hospitality markets, leveraging deep industry knowledge and strong customer relationships.

“Adam and Matt have each made meaningful contributions to our organization through strong leadership, customer focus, and a commitment to growth,” said Frank Kerley, Vice President, North America Healthcare and Hospitality at Standard Textile.

“Their experience and strategic vision position us well to continue strengthening our healthcare and hospitality businesses while delivering value to our customers.”

Posted: May 26, 2026

Source: Standard Textile