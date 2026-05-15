KARL MAYER Presents New Perspectives At ITM 2026

OBERTSHAUSEN, Germany — May 11, 2026 — KARL MAYER will once again showcase itself as a strong partner to the Turkish textile industry at ITM in Istanbul from June 9 to 13. At Booth 303 A in Hall 3 of the Tüyap Fair Convention and Congress Center, the industry leader will exhibit solutions for warp knitting, warp preparation, and technical textiles – tailored to a challenging economic environment.

With market-relevant innovations, KARL MAYER is assisting its customers in weathering the current phase and making a successful fresh start afterward. Among the trade show highlights are:

A performance demonstration of the HKS 4-M EL ECO , a versatile production machine at a competitive price

, a versatile production machine at a competitive price A textile innovation show to promote new products and business areas

to promote new products and business areas An overview of current developments in the warp knitting industry

in the warp knitting industry Efficient warp preparation solutions for denim and home textiles , presented via video,

, presented via video, A multimedia display of modern warp knitting machines with weft insertion with

technological upgrades for apparel and home textiles.

KARL MAYER looks forward to engaging in in-depth discussions with customers and partners.

“Right now, it’s especially important to stay broadly informed and break new ground with the right support,” says Bastian Fritsch, Senior Sales Manager for Türkiye at KARL MAYER. In addition to numerous Turkish customers, he expects many visitors from Egypt – a sign of the growing shift in the textile value chain.

HKS 4-M EL ECO – tailored for dynamic markets

The HKS 4-M EL ECO impresses with its high efficiency, great flexibility, and attractive price-performance ratio. It is designed to respond quickly to changing demand trends and produce popular items with exceptional efficiency – all at a cost that aligns economically with customers’ business needs.

The international fashion industry, in particular, values the machine’s ability to respond quickly to new styles and fabrics.

At the ITM presentation, the HKS 4-M EL ECO produces a trendy outerwear item with a distinctive textured surface. The crepe-on-crepe effect is created by a crinkled fabric ground and textile strips with a crumpled look that appear to be appliquéd.

Textile innovations for the Turkish market

A versatile textile show presents inspiring new products in the areas of tricot, lace, and fabrics with weft insertion that are highly relevant to the Turkish market. Highlights include:

Velour, corduroy, and plain fabrics for furniture upholstery , as well as terry Warp Knits produced on tricot machines

, as well as terry Warp Knits produced on tricot machines Eye-catching curtains and apparel items from the latest TM WEFT – featuring expanded pattern options thanks to upgraded weft-repeat, Multi Speed and additional weft ends

from the latest TM WEFT – featuring expanded pattern options thanks to upgraded weft-repeat, Multi Speed and additional weft ends Open mesh curtain solutions from the HKS 3-M EL PLUS

from the HKS 3-M EL PLUS Lightweight performance fabrics for sports and athleisure from HKS 2-SE, optionally offering high UV protection solely due to their dense textile structure; a sun-protective jacket was unveiled in April 2026 at “Performance Apparel on Stage”

from HKS 2-SE, optionally offering high UV protection solely due to their dense textile structure; a sun-protective jacket was unveiled in April 2026 at “Performance Apparel on Stage” Fashion and apparel items made from TENCEL™ Lyocell and Modal fibers with Micro Technology

with Micro Technology Shade nets produced efficiently on the new RS 2 Net, which generated significant interest at Techtextil 2026

produced efficiently on the new RS 2 Net, which generated significant interest at Techtextil 2026 Eyelash-Lace with 4-way stretch – a true innovation from a TEXTRONIC® Multibar Jacquard Raschel machine; its performance features include a figure-hugging fit, freedom of movement, a perfect fit, and a unique tear resistance

– a true innovation from a TEXTRONIC® Multibar Jacquard Raschel machine; its performance features include a figure-hugging fit, freedom of movement, a perfect fit, and a unique tear resistance Selected Technical Textiles for the Turkish market.

At KARL MAYER’s new TEXTILE INNOVATION CENTER in Obertshausen, the new net machine, a lace raschel machine, and a wide range of tricot machines are available for testing, innovation projects, and the implementation of new ideas.

Efficient warping technology and indigo dyeing technology

The focus of KARL MAYER’s warp preparation solutions at ITM 2026 is on the PROWARP® and the MULTI-MATIC. Both machines are firmly established in the Turkish market and set the standard: the universal sectional warping machine PROWARP as well as the versatile warp sampling machine MULTI-MATIC.

The PRODYE® is an effective indigo dyeing system designed for slasher and rope dyeing.

The PRODYE®-S impresses with:

A darker indigo shade using only eight dyeing boxes and significantly reduced dye bath volume

Savings of up to 20% of hydrosulfite and caustic soda – thanks to a highly efficient indigo circulation system and a closed design of dyeing vats

high weaving efficiency through consistently precise yarn tension control

The PRODYE®-R offers:

A darker indigo shade with just nine dyeing boxes

Savings of up to 20% of hydrosulfite and caustic soda as well

Around 15 to 20% higher output in rebeaming – thanks to perfect tension control during the entire process and the programmable coilers.

With production solutions for improved performance in practice, market-relevant textile innovations, and a clear vision for the future, KARL MAYER underscores its commitment at ITM 2026 to reliably supporting customers even in challenging times and jointly opening up new perspectives.

Posted: May 15, 2026

Source: KARL MAYER