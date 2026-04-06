Syre And JEPLAN Announce Strategic Partnership To Accelerate Textile-To-Textile Recycling

STOCKHOLM— April 2, 2026 — JEPLAN, INC. the Japanese pioneer developing and operating chemical recycling technologies for circularity in packaging and textiles, and Syre, the textile impact company on a mission to hyperscale textile-to-textile recycling, announced today a strategic partnership.

Together, the companies aim to extensively accelerate the timeline towards commercialization of next generation textile-to-textile polyester recycling technology.

The partnership brings together Syre’s global reach in innovation and technology integration with JEPLAN’s proven chemical recycling know-how and operational readiness.

Under the agreement, Syre and JEPLAN will develop and refine new solutions to unlock textile-to-textile recycling at large commercial scale. The collaboration is expected to continue accelerating Syre’s timeline to full commercialization, including targeting multi-ton volumes of textile-to-textile generated polyester in late 2026 suitable for spinning validation and product line samples with brands.

“This partnership is all about speed and scale, without compromising on quality,” said Dennis Nobelius, CEO of Syre. “Through JEPLAN’s technical and operational experience built over more than a decade, we can move much faster to commercialization.”

“We are excited to partner with Syre to help bring textile-to-textile recycling to meaningful scale,” said Masaki Takao, CEO of JEPLAN. “Syre’s ambition, business back bone, and global reach in technology integration, combined with our extensive chemical recycling experience creates a powerful platform for accelerating breakthrough solutions for the textile industry”.

JEPLAN operates a PET chemical recycling plant for textile in Kitakyushu, Japan, including demonstration and semi-industrial units used to test and scale chemical recycling technologies.

“Impact is our core and the path that brings us fastest to substantial scale is the path we will take,” said Dennis Nobelius. “The approach now in place continues to build our robust pathway to our first large-scale plant in Vietnam. We are proud to announce JEPLAN today, and more will follow. We expect to announce several additional world-leading partnerships around the globe as we move toward full commercial deployment.”

Posted: April 6, 2026

Source: Syre