Swiss Industrial Engineering And Manufacturing Company Sulzer Joins Spinnova’s Ecosystem

JYVÄSKYLÄ, Finland — April 1, 2026 — Sulzer, a Swiss industrial engineering and manufacturing company, has joined Spinnova’s ecosystem (consortium) to enable the availability of SPINNOVA® fibre in the textile materials market. Sulzer will contribute its expertise to support Spinnova’s development work.

Sulzer is a global leader in critical applications for core infrastructure and processes for large essential industries around the world. Sulzer’s technology enables its customers to enhance their energy efficiency and resource management, improve performance, reduce emissions, and develop solutions that support the circular economy.

Spinnova has previously partnered with Sulzer during the Woodspin demonstration factory project, from planning to ramping up production. Sulzer has also supported Spinnova in the ramp-up of piloting environment for MFC (microfibrillated cellulose) production. Beyond delivering machinery and expertise, the collaboration has involved close co-development between the two companies.

This new agreement formalizes Sulzer’s role in future technology development and strengthens the ecosystem with additional engineering expertise. Spinnova’s ecosystem aims to accelerate the scaling of its technology and fibre supply by engaging partners across the value chain. Sulzer supports this goal through multiple contributions, including efforts to increase cost competitiveness.

“Co-development with Sulzer strengthens our offering to scale up Spinnova’s technology. By combining Sulzer’s technology and engineering expertise in pumping, mixing, and fibre suspension flows with our technology concept, we can industrialise more effectively. This partnership strengthens the entire process from planning to implementation, improving the concept competitiveness at large scale”, says Mikko Kautto, responsible of Technology Concept and Partners at Spinnova.

“Sulzer is committed to supporting companies that push the boundaries of innovation like Spinnova. By providing reliable technology and engineering expertise, we are pleased to help our partners strengthen their processes and advance their ambitions”, says Sirpa Välimaa, Head of Business Segment, Pulp, Paper, and Board at Sulzer.

Posted: April 6, 2026

Source: Spinnova Plc