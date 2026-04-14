iNTERSPARE Presents Latest Developments And Upgrade Solutions For Technical Textile Finishing At Techtextil

REINBEK, Germany — April 14, 2026 — iNTERSPARE Textilmaschinen GmbH will present its latest solutions for technical textile finishing at Techtextil 2026 in Frankfurt (VDMA joint stand, Hall 12 / Stand C55A). The focus will be on further developments within the Krantz, Artos and Babcock (BTM) product lines, in particular the Krantz K30 stenter as well as the reintroduction of the Artos Vari-Flex foulard. The presentation will be complemented by modular solutions for upgrading existing installations and new approaches in automation and digitalization.

A key focus lies on adapting existing machinery to current requirements in terms of efficiency, process stability and regulatory compliance.

“The modernization of existing machinery is one of our central topics at Techtextil 2026,” says Managing Director Dirk Polchow. “This includes all forms of EMU – expansion, modernization and upgrading – with a particular emphasis on automation, control and drive technology. Increasing digitalization is creating new requirements, for example through the EU’s Cyber Resilience Act. Techtextil provides an ideal platform to discuss these topics together with our customers.”

Technical textile finishing: increasing demands on processes and materials

Technical textiles are evolving dynamically, driven by new material concepts, rising functional requirements and increasing pressure for sustainability. One current trend is the growing use of natural fibers. At the same time, functional finishes based on chemical treatments are gaining importance, for example to provide UV protection, thermal insulation or insect protection in workwear and protective clothing. These developments increase the demands on drying processes, which must be both gentle and highly precise while maintaining energy efficiency. This is where the Krantz K30 stenter comes into play.

Krantz K30 stenter: efficiency and process stability by design

The K30 stenter is designed to meet the complex requirements of technical textile finishing, particularly with regard to fabric handle, abrasion resistance and durability. Key features include high throughput with reduced energy consumption, consistent product quality, minimized downtime and low maintenance requirements.

The Econ-Air airflow system (Babcock patent), in combination with Star-Jet or Convey-Air nozzles, ensures uniform distribution of air and temperature across the entire fabric width. This enables reproducible drying processes and stable results in subsequent processing steps. Another advantage is the proven Krantz chain system with its robust cast design, ensuring low wear and smooth operation. This reduces downtime and enables low-tension fabric transport even at high production speeds.

“Our engineering solutions show their strengths particularly with demanding materials,” says Polchow. “Techtextil offers the opportunity to discuss specific requirements with partners along the entire textile value chain and to develop solutions together.”

EMU: focus on upgrading existing installations

iNTERSPARE offers modular solutions to ensure the long-term, economical operation of existing installations by adapting them to new requirements. The focus is on measures for expansion, modernization and upgrading (EMU), particularly in control and automation systems. Typical retrofit measures include replacing existing Siemens S5 systems with globally available VIPA controllers, which remain programmable in Step 7 and compatible with Siemens tools. At the same time, “Masterdrive” frequency converters are replaced with durable Lenze modules, and industrial PCs are substituted with robust Siemens Comfort Panels using SD card technology. Adjustments are also possible in heating systems, for example switching between thermal oil and gas heating based on existing design data.

“EMU measures are economically viable in many cases,” Polchow emphasizes. “Rising energy costs and improved machine availability significantly reduce payback periods.”

Artos Vari-Flex: flexible solution for dyeing and finishing

With the Vari-Flex, iNTERSPARE is reintroducing a proven dyeing foulard from the Artos product line. The machine is designed for a wide range of applications in the dyeing and finishing of woven and knitted fabrics and offers high flexibility and process stability.

A precisely engineered pneumatic system allows a wide range of settings for liquor application and ensures uniform dyeing results. At the same time, deviations from upstream processes can be compensated. The compact design and stainless-steel construction ensure long service life. The Vari-Flex is low-maintenance, easy to operate and can be seamlessly integrated into existing stenter lines.

“Many of our customers value the performance of Artos technology,” says Polchow. “With the Artos Vari-Flex, we are responding directly to this demand.”

International demand for Krantz technology

In recent years, iNTERSPARE has further strengthened its position as a manufacturer of textile finishing machinery. Recent projects include a major order from India for four 8-field Krantz K30 stenters and three Krantz Syncro shrink dryers, followed by additional orders from Asia.

iNTERSPARE Textilmaschinen will exhibit at the VDMA joint stand in Hall 12 / Stand C55A and looks forward to welcoming visitors.

Posted: April 14, 2026

Source: iNTERSPARE Textilmaschinen GmbH