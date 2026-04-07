DyStar Drives Sustainable Innovation At Techtextil (Germany)2026

SINGAPORE — April 7, 2026 — DyStar, a specialty chemical company with a heritage of more than a century in product development and innovation, is pleased to announce its participation at Techtextil 2026, the world’s premier trade fair for technical textiles and nonwovens. The event will take place from April 21–24, 2026 in Messe Frankfurt, Germany.

DyStar invites visitors to Hall 9.0, Booth F55 to discover its latest advancements specifically engineered for the rigorous demands of high-performance functional textiles, with a focus on sustainable dyes, chemicals, and digital solutions aimed to support the textile industry’s transition toward a greener future.

Booth Highlights:

High-performance bio-based products – Evo® Protect DWU and DWR

Latest generation of high wet fastness dyes – Dianix® Black XF3 300%

Invisible solution in digital camouflage printing – DyStar Jettex® Inks

Hartmut Behnke, Director of Global Marketing Auxiliaries at DyStar, said: “At Techtextil 2026, DyStar will showcase eco-friendly dyeing technologies alongside advanced textile innovations that help manufacturers reduce their environmental footprint while ensuring transparency, traceability, and compliance with global sustainability standards.”

Textile manufacturers will have the opportunity to engage directly with DyStar’s Technical Textile experts and Global Managers throughout the four-day exhibition to discuss how these solutions can help customers achieve their sustainability and performance goals across the value chain.

Posted: April 7, 2026

Source DyStar Singapore Pte Ltd