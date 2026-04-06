Association For Linen Management Appoints Graham Skinner As Dean Of Industry Education & Partnerships

RICHMOND, KY — April 6, 2026 — The Association for Linen Management has appointed Graham Skinner, RLLD as Dean of Industry Education & Partnerships, effective March 23.

As ALM’s programs continue to evolve into more structured, competency-based pathways, sustained senior-level subject matter leadership is essential to ensure academic integrity, curriculum consistency, and long-term relevance.

While the association remains deeply committed to its volunteer instructors and advisory leaders, the increasing scope and complexity of its education portfolio requires a consistent, dedicated presence focused on quality, accuracy, and student success.

This appointment also signals ALM’s commitment to serving the full arc of a professional career by creating a respected pathway for seasoned leaders to transition from operational leadership into mentorship and legacy contribution. As Skinner moves into retirement from full-time industry leadership, he will continue serving the profession through this part-time role, focused on preserving institutional knowledge, guiding future leaders, and strengthening the education framework that shaped his own career.

Skinner has dedicated his entire professional career to the textile care industry, serving as both a supplier and an operator. He attended the Laundry & Linen College as a student and has taught at the College for decades. He has also led countless CLLM review sessions and has instructed more members through ALM programs than any other individual in the association’s history.

“This is a defining step for ALM,” said Sarah Brobeck, President & CEO. “We have built strong technical foundations for our industry. Now we are formalizing how experience is preserved, shared, and passed forward. Graham represents that bridge between generations.”

Skinner shared, “ALM’s programs have shaped my own professional journey. The opportunity to continue giving back as I transition into retirement is deeply meaningful. I am honored to help guide the next generation of leaders and support the continued advancement of our industry.”

The Dean of Industry Education & Partnerships role strengthens oversight of Laundry & Linen College, supports certification pathways, and ensures consistent outreach and engagement with members across ALM’s education portfolio.

Posted: April 6, 2026

Source: The Association for Linen Management (ALM)