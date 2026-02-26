HealthGuard Sees Renewed Momentum, Retailers Open To Change

CONCORD, Ont. — February 26, 2026 — HealthGuard returned from the recent Winter Las Vegas Market encouraged by renewed optimism among retailers and a clear willingness to reassess existing programs. Company officials said conversations with market buyers signal fresh opportunity across the top-of-bed category.

Throughout the market, HealthGuard engaged with a wide range of retailers, from independent owner-operators to large-scale Top 100 U.S. accounts. Many conversations centered on the need for product diversity and refreshed assortments, as buyers explored ways to differentiate on the sales floor while maintaining strong margins.

HealthGuard’s featured introduction was the NuGlow collagen pillow, which was well received from product to packaging. While pillows remain a consistent traffic driver for the company, discussions increasingly leaned toward its premium offerings across product lines. Retailers responded favorably to the combination of performance-driven design and premium positioning within a competitive price structure. Mattress protection and premium pillows drew strong interest, with particular attention given to NuGlow, a solid-core memory foam pillow featuring collagen treatment and the option of copper or lavender infusion for added benefits.

“From a broader perspective, the Winter Market reflected a shift in buyer mindset,” said Ryan Cleary, vice president of sales for HealthGuard. “After a prolonged wait-and-see period, many retailers appear more open to reviewing existing programs and making strategic changes. We see this as a sign that the market is calling for change, and more opportunities are readily available.”

HealthGuard is well-positioned to present retailers with options to refresh and evolve their programs. As Canada’s largest top of bed manufacturer, HealthGuard can offer domestically produced solutions with import-type pricing. Cleary said this resonated strongly with buyers seeking both value and supply-chain reliability. In addition, changing consumer purchasing behavior—driven by increased social awareness and digital influence—underscored the importance of being prepared for the expectations of tomorrow’s shopper.

“Our domestic manufacturing capabilities and expansive distribution network continued to be key drivers in partner discussions, reinforcing the brand’s ability to support retailers with speed, reliability, and flexibility,” said Cleary.

HealthGuard’s primary goal for the market was to continue building brand awareness while opening expansion conversations with both existing and prospective partners. Noting that decision-makers are increasingly ready to implement significant changes, the company reaffirmed its commitment to earning floor space through strong fill rates, consistent product quality, and hands-on service.

Posted: February 26, 2026

Source: HealthGuard