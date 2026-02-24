Culp To Transfer Stock Exchange Listing To Nasdaq

HIGH POINT, N.C. — February 23, 2026 — Culp, Inc., a leading provider of fabrics for bedding and upholstery fabrics for residential, commercial, and hospitality furniture and other applications, today announced it will voluntarily transfer its stock exchange listing from the New York Stock Exchange to the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”).

CULP’s common stock is expected to begin trading as a Nasdaq-listed security at market open on March 6, 2026, under its existing “CULP” stock symbol.

Iv Culp, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are excited to join Nasdaq and leverage its trading platforms and corporate solutions as we move into our next chapter following the recent completion of restructuring, integration and other transformational initiatives across our business.

“In addition, Nasdaq should provide us with a listing exchange more closely aligned with companies we consider to be peers in certain respects. We anticipate a seamless transition for our shareholders and would, of course, like to thank the NYSE for its partnership over the last three decades of our journey as a publicly traded company.”

Posted: February 24, 2026

Source: Culp, Inc.